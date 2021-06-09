Berehaven set sights on Jimmy Bruen Shield glory

Berehaven will have the whole of West Cork behind them when they face Baltinglass in Thursday afternoon’s 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield final at Donegal Golf Club.
Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 20:40
Simon Lewis

Just reaching the national cup and shield finals sparked an interest in golf that the small club has not witnessed before but, having won their first provincial pennant in Killarney last October, benefitting from the availability of players normally otherwise engaged with their football, the team managed by Joe O’Neill is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

Wednesday's 3.5-1.5 win over Ballinasloe saw Declan Dunne and Luke O’Sullivan land the biggest victory after a 5&4 win over Padraic Ryan and Charlie Mooney in the second match of the opening tie in Donegal.

“We’re absolutely delighted. We’re over the moon. It couldn’t have gone much better for myself and Luke,” Dunne said.

“We were hanging in until the seventh hole, and we opened up after that. A few birdies got us motoring.”

Berehaven now face Leinster representatives Baltinglass, who were 3.5-1.5 winners over host club Donegal. O’Sullivan said a victory in today’s Jimmy Bruen Shield final would be a huge boost for the sport in West Cork.

“It’s hard to describe. We’re a small club and to be in a national final is indescribable,” O’Sullivan said.

“It’s crazy. We’re getting calls from people who have never played the game in the area. It’s massive for the area.”

Today’s Bruen final at 1pm is the culmination of a busy day, which begins with the semi-finals of the AIG Junior Cup, AIG Senior Cup and AIG Pierce Purcell Shield.

