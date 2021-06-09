Berehaven set sights on Jimmy Bruen Shield glory

Berehaven will have the whole of West Cork behind them when they face Baltinglass in Thursday afternoon’s 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield final at Donegal Golf Club.

Just reaching the national cup and shield finals sparked an interest in golf that the small club has not witnessed before but, having won their first provincial pennant in Killarney last October, benefitting from the availability of players normally otherwise engaged with their football, the team managed by Joe O’Neill is determined to make the most of the opportunity.