Áine Donegan reaches last 32 of Women’s Amateur Championship on good day for the Irish

Áine Donegan turned the tables on leading qualifier Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir to reach the last 32 at The Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie) on a good day for Irish golfers at the Scottish links.

The Lahinch golfer was one of six Irishwomen to advance to Thursday's second round of match play having qualified as the 64th and last competitor from the strokeplay stage on a card countback. Facing Iceland’s Kristinsdóttir, Donegan hit her opening tee shot out of bounds to lose the first hole but winning the 11th, 12th and 13th holes saw her win 4&3 and she now faces against Scotland’s Shannon McWilliam.