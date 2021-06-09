Áine Donegan reaches last 32 of Women’s Amateur Championship on good day for the Irish

Áine Donegan turned the tables on leading qualifier Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir to reach the last 32 at The Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie) on a good day for Irish golfers at the Scottish links.
The Lahinch golfer was one of six Irishwomen to advance to Thursday's second round of match play having qualified as the 64th and last competitor from the strokeplay stage on a card countback. Facing Iceland’s Kristinsdóttir, Donegan hit her opening tee shot out of bounds to lose the first hole but winning the 11th, 12th and 13th holes saw her win 4&3 and she now faces against Scotland’s Shannon McWilliam.
“I really like match play and I feel like no matter how badly you play one hole it doesn’t really matter,” Donegan said. “On the first, I hit it way right, lost my ball and had to hit a provisional and lost the first but thankfully kept the driver in the bag for the rest of the round and hit 5-wood, tried to keep the ball in play and luckily it worked out. Delighted with how it went.”
Douglas golfer Sara Byrne was another to progress, setting up a round-two clash with England’s Caitlin Whitehead with a 4&3 defeat of Nicola Slater. Canice Screene was a 5&4 winner over Scotland’s Jennifer Rankine and now faces England’s Emma Allen. There was a 5&4 win for Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner over Mia Eales-Smith of England that sees her play 2019 Women’s Amateur champion Emily Toy next.
Beth Coulter of Kirkistown Castle plays Wales’s Ffion Tynan following a 2&1 win over Scotland’s Megan Ashley while Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan has a second Scottish opponent in a row in Lorna McClymont after beating Chloe Goadby 4&2. The lone Irish casualty was Paula Grant of Lisburn, beaten by Scotland’s Carmen Griffiths.