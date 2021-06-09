Lowry, McIlroy, Harrington and McDowell confirmed for Irish Open

Major winners Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowellhave all been confirmed to play at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2016 and was previously its host, hasn’t competed in the last two events, but says he is “really excited” to take part at Mount Juliet, Co. Kilkenny, on 1 July.