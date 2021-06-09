Lowry, McIlroy, Harrington and McDowell confirmed for Irish Open

With limited crowds, tickets go on sale this week
Rory McIlroy watches a shot from the rough on the 18th during day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 28, 2015. See PA story GOLF Irish. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. No false commercial association. No video emulation. No manipulation of images.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 08:51

Major winners Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowellhave all been confirmed to play at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2016 and was previously its host, hasn’t competed in the last two events, but says he is “really excited” to take part at Mount Juliet, Co. Kilkenny, on 1 July.

"I am really excited to get back and play the Irish Open," McIlroy told BBC Sport.

"I have so many incredible memories of this event down the years, not least my victory in 2016, and I think it is going to be a pretty special week this July with the fans returning. I'm really excited to play in front of them again."

Tickets will go on sale for the Irish Open tomorrow, with a limiied number of spectators allowed on the course. 

 

