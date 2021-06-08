Beth Coulter leads Irish challenge at Women's Amateur Championship

Áine Donegan’s reward for making it through to the matchplay stages of the Women’s Amateur Championship will be a first-round match with strokeplay medalist Ragnhildur Kristinsdóttir of Iceland at Kilmarnock (Barassie) on Wednesday.

Donegan, the Lahinch golfer from Ennis, Co Clare, was the seventh Irishwoman into the knockout stages of the amateur major in Scotland when she claimed the 64th and final spot yesterday after 36 holes of strokeplay.

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter once again led the Irish contingent with a three-under-par second-round 70 on the links near Troon to finish third, three strokes behind Kristinsdóttir whose seven-under 66 was the low round of the two-day strokeplay stage.

‘’I knew there was definitely a score there after yesterday,” Coulter, 17, said. “I didn’t finish great (but) today I didn’t start off great. I missed a short putt on the first, then made a great sand save on six, and that’s what started me off, birdied seven then birdied nine, then it was steady round to the first par three on the back nine, made a good two there then birdied the next as well, par five then finished with two pars which was good’’

Also through to the matchplay are Douglas golfer Sara Byrne, Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner, Lisburn’s Paula Grant, Kate Lanigan of Hermitage, and Croydon-based exile Canice Screene.

It was a day of recovery for Donegan, who will join the Indiana University women’s golf team later this summer. She had opened with a seven-over 81 on Monday but rallied with a 75 to make the cut ahead of a first-round 18-hole match with Kristinsdóttir, first out at 8am.

Coulter faces Scotland’s Megan Ashley from 9:04, while Lanigan meets Scotswoman Chloe Goadby at 9:20 and Gardner against Mia Eales-Smith of England at 9:44. Screene plays Scotland’s Jennifer Rankine at 10:24, Byrne matches up against England’s Nicola Slater at 11:04 with Grant the last of the Irish out at 11:52, playing another Scot, Carmen Griffiths.