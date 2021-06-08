Tickets for Irish Open go on sale this week

Golf fans will have the opportunity to witness a homecoming like no other when Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell all compete for their national title at the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, from July 1-4.

A limited number of tickets for the return of the Major-winning quartet will go on sale on Thursday with a percentage of tickets donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic, organisers have announced.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 edition but could not attend due to Covid-19 restrictions, as well as those who have pre-registered their interest in tickets, will be given an exclusive three-hour priority access window to purchase tickets from 2pm on Thursday with remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 5pm.

Mount Juliet Estate will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition where world number 10 McIlroy will return to action in his home national open having played a central role in its recent success as tournament host from 2015-2018.

The 32-year-old recently returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in 18 months on the PGA TOUR, winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career in May.

“I am really excited to get back and play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said McIlroy. “I have so many incredible memories of this event down the years, not least my victory in 2016, and I think it is going to be a pretty special week this July with the fans returning. I’m really excited to play in front of them again.”

Meanwhile, reigning Open Champion Lowry will play in front of his home fans for the first time since claiming his maiden Major title in July 2019.

“I cannot wait to get back and play in front of the Irish crowds again,” said Lowry. “I have been really eager to do so as The Open champion before I defend the Claret Jug and hopefully I can put on a show for them at Mount Juliet for what is sure to be a memorable week.”

Harrington will play the historic tournament for the 26th successive time, two months before he captains the European Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits and off the back of earning his best Major finish in nine years by finishing alongside Lowry in fourth spot at Kiawah Island.

2007 Irish Open winner Harrington said: “The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is always such a unique occasion for golf fans across the whole island but it is sure to be an even bigger celebration this July with fans making a long-awaited return. I can’t wait to step onto the first tee at Mount Juliet and sample the atmosphere created by the home crowds.”

Former US Open champion McDowell, a Ryder Cup legend in his own right, will arrive on home shores hoping to add the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open trophy to his 11 European Tour titles.

“The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is a tournament which is very close to my heart so I’m really excited to return in July,” said McDowell.

“I was disappointed not to be able to fulfil my role as host in 2020 due to the disruption of the pandemic, but this year I feel it should be a celebration of Irish golf as a whole, while also recognising the frontline heroes who have contributed so hugely during the pandemic – not about one person alone. With the strength of field, the return of the fans and a spectacular venue in Mount Juliet, it’s set to be as truly special week.”

Tickets for each of the four Dubai Duty Free Irish Open competition days will be priced at €10 for juniors (13-17 years), €35 for concessions and €40 for adults. Tickets for the Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, June 30 cost €20.

Under-13s can attend for free, however they must be registered and have a ticket.