Yuka Saso: Golf's new, young force

Yuka Saso bounced back from two early double bogeys and bested Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the 76th US Women's Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Saso became the first Filipino player to win a golf major and announced herself as a new force in the game with her first major title.

Saso pumped her first and smiled after nailing a 10-foot birdie putt for the win after overcoming the early adversity on a picture-perfect day at the Lake Course.

"I was actually upset," she said about the two double bogeys in her first three holes, which seemed to doom her chances.

"My caddie talked to me and said there are still many holes to go and to keep doing what I've been doing the past few days," she said.

"And to trust the process."

All week Saso enjoyed the vocal support of fans from nearby Daly City, which is home to a large Filipino population.

Saso, who earlier in the tournament revealed she tried to emulate four-time men's major champion Rory McIlroy's swing, received encouragement from the Irish man on social media on Sunday, which she said gave her a boost.

"Rory said, 'Get that trophy,' and I did. So thank you, Rory," she said with a laugh.

At 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, Saso matched South Korea's Park Inbee to the day as the youngest champion at the women's game's oldest major.

Saso had to survive a late charge by Hataoka, who was seeking to become the latest Japanese major winner after Hideki Matsuyama triumphed at the Masters earlier this year.

After starting the day six strokes off the lead, Hataoka stormed from behind with three birdies on her last six holes but could only manage pars on the three playoff holes and could only watch on as Saso sank the winning shot.

The playoff came after American Lexi Thompson, who led by four strokes at the turn, suffered a heartbreaking collapse on the back nine.

Thompson, 26, had her elusive second major title in sight but lost her accuracy off the tee on the back nine and missed crucial putts on 17 as well as one on 18 that would have seen her into the playoff.