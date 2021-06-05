Meadow misses cut at US Open, Lowry and McIlroy around for weekend at Memorial

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow has missed the cut at the US Women's Open in San Francisco. A poor back nine in her second round saw Meadow finish on +8, two above the cut mark.

Meadow had been one-under for her round at the turn but four bogeys on the back nine proved costly.

Filipino Yuka Saso leapfrogged Englishwoman Mel Reid at the top of the leaderboard.

Reid followed up an opening round 67 with a two-over 73 on Friday, falling to equal-sixth on the leaderboard at two under par.

Meanwhile, Saso picked up six birdies on the way to a four-under 67 and a one-shot lead heading into the weekend.

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee is in second place on five under, while Megan Khang and 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne are a shot back in third place.

Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm share a two-shot lead at the Memorial Tournament following a rain-delayed second round in Ohio.

After shooting an opening round 69, American Cantlay picked up six birdies with one bogey on Friday to post a score of 67 and head into the weekend on eight under.

He is joined at the top of the leaderboard by Spaniard Rahm, who also shot a 67 through 13 holes before darkness halted play.

American Scottie Scheffler was unable to replicate his opening round 67 but still did enough to lead the chasing pack, shooting a one under 71 to sit two shots behind the leaders.

Overnight leader Collin Morikawa struggled amid the poor weather, carding two birdies, a bogey and a triple bogey through 12 holes as he fell to a share of eighth spot.

Shane Lowry finished one over through 13 holes to sit equal-21st, while Rory McIlroy and Scotland's Russell Knox both carded even 72.

Players affected by the rain delay will resume their second rounds this morning.