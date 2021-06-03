Shane Lowry three off the lead at Memorial after encouraging start

Shane Lowry got off to an encouraging start at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio carding a three-under par 69 in the first round to leave his in a tie for seventh place at the prestigious event.

Play was later suspended at the event due to inclement weather.

The Offaly man had four birdies in the round, on the 5th and 6th holes on his front nine, and the 12th and 13th on the back nine, with a bogey on the 17th the lone black spot for Lowry.

The Open champion was three shots behind the early clubhouse leader, Collin Morikawa, who shot a fine 66 at what tournament host Jack Nicklaus described as a new golf course. Muirfield Village underwent extensive works in the past 12 months in what Nicklaus called his 'last bite at the apple'.

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of The Memorial Tournament. Picture: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

However, the renovations did not prove positive for Padraig Harrington. The European Ryder Cup captain endured a tough day at the $11m event, carding a six over par 78 that included a double bogey and a triple bogey, although the Dubliner did birdie three holes on his back nine, having started on the 10th.

Rory McIlroy had played just two holes of his first round before play was suspended.

Earlier, former world No 1 Jason Day withdrew from his hometown Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide with a back complaint, all but ending his hopes of gaining a place in the upcoming US Open.

Morikawa won at Muirfield Village a week before the Memorial last year, a one-time event to replace the John Deere Classic when tournaments last summer were still coping with the pandemic.

The Memorial was on the verge of having spectators until a week before the 2020 tournament. Now it has opened its waiting list for its most loyal fans, and capacity could be anywhere between 25% to 75%.

“Everything we heard last year was crickets,” Jon Rahm said. “There was no applause, no cheers.”