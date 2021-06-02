Rory McIlroy withdraws from Memorial pro-am and cancels press conference

McIlroy cited "personal reasons" for the withdrawal, according to a Golf Channel report
Rory McIlroy. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 17:39
Stephen Barry

Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from Wednesday's pro-am and cancelled his pre-tournament press conference for this week's Memorial Tournament.

He cited "personal reasons" for the withdrawal to a PGA Tour official, according to a Golf Channel report.

The PGA Tour confirmed that the press conference had been cancelled but no official reason has been given.

McIlroy remains entered in the tournament and is due to tee off at 6.44pm (Irish time) on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club, alongside Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.

The four-time major winner ended an 18-month winless streak with victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last month but struggled to a 49th-place finish at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

He has recorded four top-10 finishes in nine starts at Muirfield Village.

