Kokrak started the final round a shot behind compatriot Jordan Spieth, but the three-time Major winner dropped shots on three of the first four holes.
Jason Kokrak edges Spieth at Fort Worth

Jason Kokrak celebrates with a 1946 "Schwab" Power Wagon which he received after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 08:49
Peter Williamson

American Jason Kokrak won his second tournament on the PGA Tour with an uneven round of 70 enough to take the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Spieth reached the turn in one over and dropped two shots coming back, while Kokrak mixed two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round at par and 14 under for the tournament, two ahead of Spieth.

Four players finished on 10 under, Charley Hoffman signing for a 65 to move up 14 places on Sunday, alongside Patton Kizzire, Sebastian Munoz and Ian Poulter.

“You stay in the moment and it’s a golf course. You’re playing the golf course, you’re playing yourself. You’re not really playing Jordan,” Kokrak said. “But for where we got to in comparison to some of the other players, I knew it was going to be a boxing match and see who was going to come out on top.”

Spieth, the 2016 winner at Colonial, was a runner-up there for the third time after leading each of the first three rounds.

“I didn’t play well at all, quite simply,” Spieth said. “I could have shot even par today and won the golf tournament, but from the very get-go, just a really bad start, and then tried to fight my way through it. I was just really off with my golf swing. I really lost it this weekend. You just have to be in control around Colonial.”

