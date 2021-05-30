Daan Huizing wins Irish Challenge in play-off as Dermot McElroy leads home contingent

Daan Huizing with the Irish Challenge trophy at Portmarnock Links. (Photo by Patrick Bolger/Getty Images)

Daan Huizing produced a sensational final round of golf to win the Irish Challenge and claim his third European Challenge Tour title defeating Spaniard Eduard Rousaud in a play-off at Portmarnock Links.

The Dutchman carded a four-under-par round of 67, which included birdies at 16 and 18, to take the clubhouse lead at nine under par before Rousaud birdied the 18th with a stunning long-range putt to force a play-off.

Rousaud made bogey on the first play-off hole after missing a short-range putt, leaving Huizing with the chance to put his name up in lights, and the 30-year-old duly converted to claim his third Challenge Tour victory and first since 2019.

Dermot McElroy (277) was best of the home contingent, finishing two shots behind the winner and one shot clear of Michael Hoey, to take home the Christy O’Connor Junior trophy.

Mallow’s James Sugrue carded an impressive 67 on the last day for a 283 total and a tie for 23rd place.

“I am over the moon,” he said. “I love Ireland, I have played well here many times and the course was fantastic. I was shaping the ball nicely with the wind and I never once looked at the leaderboard. It was only after I had finished on the 18th and walked up the hill that I realised I was in the lead.

“Rousaud then made a birdie to take it to a play-off. It has been a great week; I have really enjoyed it here and to walk away with the win is the perfect ending.

“You can work so hard in golf and not get much back. It is just starting to sink in now, thinking about all the work I have done. Over four days for it all to come together is special.

“I had some very tough years, the win in Jordan was very big but it didn’t count for the Rankings so ultimately didn’t bring me anything. I ended up being just shy of gaining my tour card in 2019 and then to commit to the Challenge Tour this year was a real tough decision as it meant to letting go of a lot of European Tour starts. This just makes it all worthwhile.” 

First-round leader Alfredo Garcia-Heredia finished third on eight under par, while Spain’s David Borda, Germany’s Yannik Paul, and McElroy shared fourth place on seven under par.

The win has catapulted Huizing to third on the Road to Mallorca Rankings with 46,490 points and Rousaud moves to tenth on the Rankings, while South African Wilco Nienaber remains in first place.

