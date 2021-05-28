James Sugrue survives shaky few closing holes at Portmarnock

James Sugrue did not believe he had played well enough to make the cut at Portmarnock Links on Friday but he was happy to accept his fate heading into the weekend of the European Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge.

The Mallow golfer, playing his third event since turning professional, survived a shaky few closing holes to be confident about squeaking into the third round after a three-over-par second round sent him back onto the cutline at four over after 36 holes.

Only two Irishmen were under par for the tournament, though Dermot McElroy will begin today’s third round at four under par, two shots off Englishman Gary King’s lead following a 68, while another rookie, 19-year-old Tom McKibbin slipped back to one under with a two-over 73.

Sugrue, 22, will have work to do if he is to repeat his tie for 22nd at last week’s Dormy Open in Sweden, and after a “bad day” he said: “I didn’t think with the way that I played and scored that I deserve to make the cut.

“At the minute it’s something like plus four is the number but I’ll go at it again tomorrow and I’ll be a little bit more freer and see where I am.

I suppose at the start of the week I wanted to be playing the weekend, I am playing the weekend now, not how I would have liked to have played today but it was a little bit of a battle out there today.

Hopefully the weather’s supposed to be a little better so shoot a few under.”

Easier said than done, of course, but McElroy is well positioned going into the third round, adding to his opening 70 with a three-under 68 in tough conditions.

“It was a bit of grind to be honest,” he said.

“It was hard to play good golf out there but I was happy with the way I was holing out… if I missed the green I was basically either putting or chipping it pretty close so in general my short game was pretty good.”