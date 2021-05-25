Reunion with Pádraig Harrington high on Shane Lowry’s agenda after ‘blast’ at Kiawah Island

Shane Lowry is hoping his top-four finish at the PGA Championship can propel him to a Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits in September, preferably as an automatic selection on Europe captain Pádraig Harrington’s team.

The 2019 Open champion finished tied for fourth alongside playing partner Harrington at Kiawah Island on Sunday as both shot final-round 69s, four shots behind Phil Mickelson.

Lowry climbed 20 places on the European Points List to 14th as a result and into the top 10 on the World Points list, leaving him on the bubble for one of the nine automatic selections for Team Europe.

The world number 44 knows an automatic spot is well within his capabilities.

“I can only put my best foot forward,” Lowry said on Tuesday during an R&A Media briefing in advance of this July’s Open at Royal St George’s.

“I’m in a good position now to go ahead and make the team this year. I got some nice ranking points last week. I’m playing for plenty of world ranking points over the next few months so if I play good enough or to the best of my ability over the next few months, I could make that team.

“So that’s my main goal, to go and make it, and if I don’t make it, to be so close that I can make his decision for him. Because even though the whole rookie thing will be talked about, that I’m a rookie, I don’t feel like a rookie. I feel like I’ve not been there done that because I’ve never been there but I’ve won big tournaments, I’ve competed at the highest level and I feel like I definitely will add to the team if I’m there.

“I feel like I can bring a lot to the team. That’s just how I feel about it. I’m confident in my own self, that if I’m put on the first tee I’m confident that I can bring home a point for the team when I’m put out there.

“So it’s just up to me to put my best foot forward this summer now. Last Sunday and last week was a great start because I think when they are picking the team they do look at the big tournaments. They look at the majors and if you have some good finishes in majors it definitely helps my case.”

Playing alongside Harrington on the final day at Kiawah Island will have done Lowry no harm either.

“I play a lot of golf with Pádraig anyway, I play a lot of practice rounds with him, and spend a lot of time with him but never do I get to play in that kind of situation with him,” Lowry said.

“So it was nice to perform when you’re in the heat of the battle, when you’re out there in the back nine of a major championship.

“I got off to a bit of an iffy start on Sunday and managed to really fight hard and grind it out well and shoot three-under for the last 12 holes, which I was really happy about.

To do that in front of him was really nice, I do have to say it was really satisfying because look, Pádraig knows what I can do, he knows what I’m about. But just to be there ... and look, last Sunday was an absolute blast.

“Pádraig said it afterwards and it was probably one of the best days I’ve had on the golf course, the holes were so difficult coming in that every time the two of us hit a good shot on the same hole ... I’d go over and say, ‘Well that’s that hole out of the way, Paddy’ and we’d have a laugh about it.

“It was great to see him because obviously, look, I grew up admiring Pádraig Harrington and watched him win The Open in 2007 and 2008 and to be there in the final round of a major and playing with him, one of my golfing idols, was pretty cool, and also one of my friends.

“When I look back on it it will be one of those rounds that we’ll remember, we’ll talk about and it’s just pretty cool to be there, and to be there with him.

“But yes, it was quite satisfying to play good on that type of golf course with him as well.”