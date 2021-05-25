Cork golfer Paul Buckley makes flight home after race to finish US Open qualifier

Paul Buckley missed out on qualifying for the US Open but only after an incredible experience at a water-logged Dallas Athletic Club.

The Cork golfer closed on 10 over par after losing four shots on his final two holes due to rushing to finish amid torrential rain.

Traditionally, sectional qualifying for the US Open sees players complete 36 holes in a single day but the event had to flow over into a second day because of lightning storms, which saw play suspended early during Monday’s round two.

At that stage, of the three Irish players in the field of 115, Cian Curley had already withdrawn after round one (on four over par), alongside 22 other golfers. Graeme McDowell was on one under after six holes (and one under over all), while Kanturk-man Buckley was on nine over par, after dropping four shots in the first seven holes of round two.

The storm interruption undoubtedly came as a welcome break for Buckley who told the Irish Examiner: “I’m playing very nicely tee to green… when I don’t get mud balls, but I’m struggling on the greens. The course is flooded and there is no placing, so it’s a little bit ridiculous, to be honest.

“Any hole with water on it typically results in a mud ball so I’m playing very safe. I have never played on such a water-logged course, but I’m enjoying every minute of it and soaking it all up.”

He returned to the Gold course for an 8am tee time and started with a flourish, making birdie on his first hole (the 8th). He then had birdies at the 13th and 16th. Sadly, disaster struck on the par-3 17th where he recorded a triple bogey, before bogeying the last.

“The rain came down pretty bad and I ran the last two holes to finish,” he explained. “Play was then cancelled again due to the weather. I doubt it will finish today.”

His second-round score of 77 may not make great reading but he has had an incredible education playing with some of the biggest names in golf. And, by finishing before play was suspended for a second day, it meant he made his 3pm flight.

The other Irish hopeful, Graeme McDowell, remained on one under par after 15 holes but was highly unlikely to be claiming one of the 10 US Open slots from his position in a tie for 33rd. The leaders sit on nine under par.

“I got to play my practice rounds with Graeme McDowell,” said Buckley. “That was, without doubt, the highlight of the year so far. He was super nice and extremely helpful, teaching me some new shots and passing advice.

“I’m happy to have got the experience and just need to be less respectful of the course next time.”