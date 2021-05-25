R&A: Portrush to host The Open 'in the not too distant future'

Chances of The Open Championship returning to Irish shores once again have increased following the R&A’s assertion that Royal Portrush could stage the oldest major championship in golf “in the not too distant future”.

The championship organisers were delighted with the success of The Open when it returned to the island of Ireland at Portrush on the Antrim coast in 2019, Shane Lowry’s triumph on home soil making it an unforgettable moment of Irish sporting history.