R&A: Portrush to host The Open 'in the not too distant future'

The championship organisers were delighted with the success of The Open when it returned to the island of Ireland at Portrush on the Antrim coast in 2019
Shane Lowry won The Open when it was played at Portrush in 2019 - and the Antrim venue could be in line to host the Championship again as early as 2025

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 16:13
Simon Lewis

Chances of The Open Championship returning to Irish shores once again have increased following the R&A’s assertion that Royal Portrush could stage the oldest major championship in golf “in the not too distant future”.

The championship organisers were delighted with the success of The Open when it returned to the island of Ireland at Portrush on the Antrim coast in 2019, Shane Lowry’s triumph on home soil making it an unforgettable moment of Irish sporting history.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers shared a media briefing call with Lowry on Tuesday to preview the 149th Open at Royal St George’s in July when the major will return after a year out due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Clara golfer will return as still the Champion Golfer of the Year having been unable to defend his title in 2020.

Plans are already underway for next year’s celebrations at the 150th Open on the Old Course at St Andrew’s while the R&A has already announced that Royal Liverpool, scene of Rory McIlroy’s 2014 success, will stage the championship in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024, opening the possibility that Portrush could be in the frame as early as 2025.

“I don’t want to make any comment about 2025 or beyond what we’ve already announced,” Slumbers said in response to a question about the Championship returning to the revered Dunluce links.

“We’ve got St Andrews in 2022, then Hoylake and then Royal Troon.

“But I think it’s safe to say that Portrush was something special and a lot of people think it was right up there, Portrush, as one of the finest Opens, and I am sure it will stage another Open in the not too distant future.”

