Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Bryson DeChambeau in leaked US PGA interview

The war of words between top US golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continued last week during the US PGA Championship with leaked footage showing an awkward exchange between the pair.

Having previously criticised the big-hitting DeChambeau's "embarrassing" slow pace of play, Koepka was unimpressed as his assumed Ryder Cup teammate walked past him as he was giving an interview after the second round of the major championship last week.

While discussing his difficulty on the greens, Koepka was distracting by DeChambeau passing by causing him to lose his train of thought and swearing under his breath.

Possibly reacting to a comment from 27-year-old, the four-time major winner muttered: Hearing that bullshit. F*****g Christ.”

The pair have previous with DeChambeau, making comments about Koepka's physique - with the 31-year-old acknowledging his was "two short of a six-pack" - by posting a picture of his two PGA Championship and two US Open trophies.

DeChambeau himself won a maiden major title winning last year's US Open.

The pair will be among the favourites to add another national open title to their collections when the world's top players head to Torrey Pines next month.

Despite finishing tied for second at Kiawah Island it was a frustrating end to the week for Koepka. Tournament organisers were forced to apologise to him and eventual champion Phil Mickelson after the behaviour of some over-excited fans on the 18th fairway.

While Mickelson described the scenes as “slightly unnerving, but exceptionally awesome”, Koepka was not so amused.

“It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s***,” said Koepka, who had surgery to deal with a knee cap dislocation and ligament damage on March 16.

“It’s cool for Phil, but getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun."