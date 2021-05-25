Mount Juliet aims to celebrate 30th anniversary in style with Irish Open

Two major championships in the books and Irish courses open once more after the Covid-19 lockdown, it really is a good time to be a golf fan on these shores, especially now this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open looms into view.

This weekend last year was the moment the Mount Juliet Estate had been primed to welcome the Irish Open back to its parkland setting in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny for a fourth time in the resort’s history having held the European Tour event consecutively between 1993 and 95 as well as the WGC-American Express Championship in 2002 and 04.

Yet the global pandemic forced its postponement when public health regulations in the Republic saw the tournament switched from Kilkenny to Galgorm Castle. The Antrim venue hosted the 2020 event behind closed doors, when American John Catlin succeeded Jon Rahm as champion, after the Spaniard won at Lahinch in 2019.

The postponement means that Mount Juliet will be celebrating its 30th anniversary when the European Tour rolls up from July 1-4 and PGA professional Brian Doheny, a recent addition to the teaching staff under director of golf Matt Sandercock having qualified with a final year at the estate, said his new place of work is in mint condition as preparations mount and the resort gets to showcase its charms to the golfing world during Irish Open week.

A more egalitarian field will have an opportunity to play Mount Juliet in this season’s Jack Nicklaus 30th Anniversary Singles, with places left for all handicappers on the timesheet but the Irish Open will occupy centre-stage and Doheny told the Irish Examiner: “It’s all go at the minute. It’s great to be back on the Estate and involved in this new academy and bringing it forward. The progression here during those five years away is fantastic and it’s great to get involved at this point now.

“It’s great to have the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open back in the area. Mount Juliet has had a great love affair with it and now it’s back. I’ve been a member here for the last couple of years, to develop my own game and I’ve seen how the club has grown in that time and it’s really exciting.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be exciting with player announcements. The speculation is all over the place at the moment but as it gets closer, when we see the list of players and people that are committing to the tournament it’s really going to take off, which is exciting for all of us.”

Brian Doheny, PGA Professional at Mount Juliet

Doheny thinks Mount Juliet is in an even better place to stage the 2021 Irish Open given an extra 14 months of preparation.

“They were ready for it last year, it was just such a pity that it had to get pushed down a year but in a way it’s given them more time to sit down and fine-tune again and actually I think it’s going to be better.

“And with its place in the schedule in July now, players based in the United States, European players looking for Ryder Cup points, they can now go on a three-week swing over here leading into a British Open. That should all help.

“So Mount Juliet will be ready for them and I think the extra time has allowed the European Tour and Matt, the director of golf to fine-tune so that everything is on point.”

Doheny, a qualified PGA coach and club fitter, said his domain in the newly-opened, state-of-the-art academy will be turned over to the touring pros along with the driving range, while European Tour sponsors Callaway will have the use of the academy to host corporate events and club-fitting from the equipment company’s technician in the facility’s specially designated fitting bay.

“Ourselves, myself and Sean (Cotter, Mount Juliet’s resident pro) and the volunteers, we will be looking after the range for the week and making sure the facility is run smoothly for all the pros for their practice. There will be plenty going on but that’s going to be an important part of the process there.”