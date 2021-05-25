Shane Lowry hopeful fans will line Irish Open fairways at Mount Juliet

“It is what it is back home. The R&A have announced that they are going to have crowds at The Open but the situation in the UK is a lot different than it is in Ireland.
“I would love to see crowds in Mount Juliet, I believe there is a chance, I have heard there is a chance, I hope there is a chance.
“Even if it’s only, I played in Houston last year with 2,000 people a day and it felt like 10,000, at least it was something like, better than nothing and I’m sure the people in Mount Juliet and the people involved in the Irish Open and sponsors and the European Tour will want to get crowds back.
“But in saying that, it’s the Government’s decision and we will just have to wait and see. We still have about six or seven weeks so hopefully things change between now and then.”