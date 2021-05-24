'Certainly one of the moments I'll cherish my entire life' - Phil Mickelson on PGA win

It was bedlam, the kind of sheer chaos that suited 50-year-old Phil Mickelson to a tee.

From the wild roller-coaster opening seven holes when Mickelson and Brooks Koepka traded haymakers and two- and three-shot swings to the frightening breakdown in crowd control on the 18th hole, it was the kind of scene that was made for the left-hander called “Phil the Thrill.” Mickelson started with a one-shot lead.

Lost it on the first hole. Got it back on the second. Chipped in from the bunker on the fifth. Walked to the 13th tee with a five-shot lead. Left himself enough cushion to make three bogeys down the stretch.

Then made an all-world par in the middle of a maelstrom on the last to walk away as the oldest major championship winner in history.

“It was a little bit unnerving but it was exceptionally awesome, too,” said Mickelson of the thousands of people who poured onto the 18th fairway as he tried to put the exclamation point on history.

Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

With a final-round 73, Mickelson finished 6-under 282 – two strokes better than Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. Three weeks shy of his 51st birthday, Mickelson broke the record previously set at the 1968 PGA by 48-year-old Julius Boros.

The only person not surprised by the result was Mickelson.

“I believed for a long time that I could play at this level again,” he said. “I didn't see why I couldn't, but I wasn't executing the way I believed I could. … Although I believed it, until I actually did it, there was a lot of doubt, I'm sure.”

Mickelson stacks his sixth major triumph – eight years after his last at the 2013 Open Championship – with anything he’s done in his Hall of Fame career.

“Certainly one of the moments I'll cherish my entire life,” he said.

“I don't know how to describe the feeling of excitement and fulfillment and accomplishment to do something. you know, of this magnitude when very few people thought that I could.”

Paul Casey, who missed a 12-footer for birdie on the 18th hole that left him in a four-way tie for fourth and allowed Padraig Harrington to earn a berth in the 2022 Masters, hung around at a safe distance to watch the chaos and the history play out in front of him.

“It’s history, right,” Casey said. “Sometimes you have to step back and soak in the moment. We’re always so quick to slam the putter in the bag and the club in the trunk and race to the airport to get out of here. It’s nice to step back and watch history happening.”

It was a crazy finish to a crazy final round. Four times in the first seven, Mickelson and Koepka traded big swings. On No. 1, Mickelson bogeyed and Koepka birdied to flip the lead. On 2, Mickelson birdied and Koepka doubled to put Mickelson two up. On 3, Koepka could have tied it again but he missed a 3-footer for birdie when Mickelson bogeyed.

Phil Mickelson watches his putt on the 13th green during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

On the par-3 fifth, Mickelson chipped in from the bunker to go two up – “a momentum builder” he said – only to give it all back with another bogey-birdie reversal on No. 6.

It was the par-5 seventh hole where the tide turned. Mickelson made birdie and Koepka a sloppy bogey – the first of four in a seven-hole stretch where Mickelson took control of the tournament. When Mickelson walked to the 13th tee, he had a five-shot lead thank to Oosthuizen making double on it just ahead of him.

“The thing was, Phil played great,” Koepka said.

“That whole stretch when we turned after 4 and 5 and played those holes, it's into off the left for me and that's quite difficult for a right-handed player. And it suited Phil right down to the ground, and I thought he played that entire stretch from about 6 to 13 so well. So you know, I'm happy for him, Amy (his wife) and Tim (his caddie/brother). It's pretty cool to see … but a bit disappointed in myself.”

Oosthuizen, who owns a claret jug and already possessed the “Silver Slam” for finishing runner-up in every major, had to settled for second-best again.

“Another second place, you know, I've got to take it,” Oosthuizen said. “But I feel like I could have probably got two or three more shots out of my game.”

Koepka was not thrilled with playing a supporting role in another historic major moment, having finished runner-up to Tiger Woods’ emotional comeback major win at the 2019 Masters.

“Right now, no, I'm super disappointed, pretty bummed. I'm not happy,” said Koepka, who has won four majors himself since 2018.

“I don't know if there's a right word I can say on here without getting fined, but it hurts a little bit.”

Phil Mickelson hands a club to his caddie after Mickelson made birdie on the seventh green during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Now that Mickelson silenced critics who presumed he was done collecting major hardware, the question is whether he can do it again next month when he turns 51 on the eve of the U.S. Open – the one piece missing from his career slam. Mickelson owns six runner-ups in the U.S. Open and Torrey Pines is in his hometown.

He accepted a special exemption from the USGA two weeks ago to play, but now he has another five year exemption.

“I believe that if I stay sharp mentally, I can play well at Torrey Pines,” he said. “I'll take two weeks off before that and go out to Torrey and spend time, spend time on the greens and really try to be sharp for that week because I know that I'm playing well and this could very well be my last really good opportunity – although I get five more – but really good opportunity to win a U.S. Open. So I'm going to put everything I have into it.”

If it doesn’t happen, Mickelson will always have the beautiful chaos of his historic accomplishment at Kiawah.

“It's very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win,” he said. “Like if I'm being realistic. But it's also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go on a little bit of a run, I don't know. But the point is that there's no reason why I or anybody else can't do it at a later age. It just takes a little bit more work.”