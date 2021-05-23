Rory McIlroy: 'I haven't driven the ball like myself since 2019'

Rory McIlroy’s simple assessment of his Sunday 72 fairly sums up the whole 2021 PGA Championship experience for the Holywood man – “just sort of stuck in neutral”.

“More of the same, very average,” McIlroy said after making four birdies and four bogeys in the final round at the Ocean Course to finish at 5-over-par 293 – 18 shots higher than in 2012 when he won by a record eight strokes.

McIlroy came to Kiawah fresh off a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. That performance added a good measure of false optimism that he had figured out all the answers to the inconsistency that has plagued his game in recent months.

“Still have a ways to go with everything,” he said, questioning everything from his driving to the indecisiveness in his putting reads that crept in over the weekend.

Mostly, McIlroy didn’t understand what all the hype was about surrounding his return to Kiawah, insisting even after his win in Charlotte that he was still at the beginning of the process for getting all the elements of his game where he wants them to be.

“I didn't understand those high expectations,” he said. “It was good to get a win at Quail Hollow, a course that I've always played well on and am comfortable on. But I said to you guys whenever I was up here on Tuesday, I didn't remember much of 2012. For whatever reason, it just wasn't a very memorable week in many ways.

“I didn't feel like playing well here nine years ago was going to automatically make me play well again, and I felt like my game was… I felt like coming in here there was still parts of my game that I needed to sharpen up, and obviously those parts were exposed this week in the wind and on a tough course.”

The biggest missing piece, he said, was his driver that put him into trouble frequently at Kiawah. It will require a combination of making the right equipment and swing tweaks to restore his bread-and-butter strength.

“It was a good test this week to see where I was, and I still have a ways to go.

“I just need to figure out a driver, as well. Like I just haven't driven the ball as well as I know that I can for a long time, and that's really… the foundation of my game, I guess. And once I'm driving it well, everything becomes so much easier. I just haven't driven the ball like myself for a while. Probably haven't driven the ball like myself since 2019, so I need to figure it out.”

His driving deficiency was most pronounced this week on the par-5s where he finished the week 2-over par on those holes. He left the course every day shaking his head about it.

“The par-5s were a killer,” he said, lamenting the six bogeys he made on them. “Especially on a par-72, those are the holes that you have to birdie. Even walking off there with pars is a disappointment, so to walk off there with bogeys is obviously even worse. Yeah, I really put myself behind the 8-ball with that.”

Despite his obvious frustration and desire to leave Kiawah quickly so he could get home to Florida in time to watch the end of the Championship on television, McIlroy did leave with a laugh line. Asked about his earliest memory of watching Phil Mickelson, who held the 54-hole lead at age 50, McIlroy shrugged.

“I can't remember because I was probably so focused on Tiger.”