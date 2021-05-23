PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson must do it the hard way if he's to make history

Making history should never be easy. Certainly not as easy as Phil Mickelson was making it look halfway through Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship.

Trying to become the oldest player to win a major championship at age 50, Mickelson raced out to a five-shot lead by going 5-under in the first 10 holes at the Ocean Course. He was 10-under overall and taking full advantage of gentler conditions and making it seem like he might pull a Rory at Kiawah and run away with it.

But Kiawah happened and Mickelson hit two bad drives on Nos 11 and 12 en route to a 70 and leave only a narrow one-shot lead at 7-under, one over Brooks Koepka and two over Louis Oosthuizen.

“Phil hit two bad tee shots and cost him three shots,” Oosthuizen said. “Other than that he played beautifully. He putted well. He drove it unbelievably long and straight. I think we all got lucky that he came backwards into the field.”

He’ll have to try make history Sunday the hard way on a hard golf course – as it should be.

Julius Boros was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship at Pecan Valley in Texas. But it wasn’t easy, as Boros had to rally from a stacked leaderboard and prevail by one stroke over Arnold Palmer and Bob Charles.

Jack Nicklaus was 46 when he won the 1986 Masters. But it wasn’t easy, as Nicklaus had to rally on Sunday against a cast that included Greg Norman, Tom Kite, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Price.

Plenty have tried and failed to defy their age and claim majors in their relative dotage. Norman was 53 at the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale before running out of gas Sunday to leave the claret jug for Padraig Harrington to pick up.

Tom Watson was 59 and playing on a new hip at the 2009 Open at Turnberry when his 8-iron at the last flew 1 yard too long and he lost his lead and then a playoff to Stewart Cink.

Heck, Sam Snead popped up on a number of major championship leaderboards into his 60s, tying for third in PGA Championships at age 50 (1963) and 62 (1974), with a T4 at age 60 in the 1972 PGA as well.

Was Phil really going to do this with no sweat? The Ocean Course said no, taking its pound of flesh by turning a pair of lapses off the tee into a bogey at 12 and double bogey at 13 to turn a five-stroke lead into just one.

When it was all over Saturday, Mickelson still held that one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka (-6), with Louis Oosthuizen (-5) and Kevin Streelman (-4) close behind.

South Africans Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are T5 at 3-under while the last two US Open winners – Gary Woodland (-2) and Bryson DeChambeau (-1) are lurking and waiting to pounce with a good number is Phil shows his age on Sunday when the winds switch directions and throw the field a curveball.

The five-time major winner, however, seems unfazed by only his third outright 54-hole lead in a major (he won each of the first two at the 2006 Masters and 2005 PGA at Baltusrol).

“Because I feel or believe that I'm playing really well and I have an opportunity to contend for a major championship on Sunday and I'm having so much fun that it's easier to stay in the present and not get ahead of myself.

I'm playing a lot better than the score is showing and I think if I can just stay sharp (Sunday), I'll post a score that better reflects how I'm actually playing."

Koepka, with four major wins of his own since 2019, shot his own 2-under 70 to stay one shot back and put himself in the final pairing with Mickelson.

“I've got a chance to win, so that's all I wanted to do today is not give back any shots and be there (Sunday) with a chance, and I've got that,” said Koepka, who said he didn’t worry himself when Mickelson was five ahead of him halfway through Saturday’s round.

“Yeah, I saw Phil was at 10 (under) and I was at 5, but just go about my business,” he said.

“I can't control what he's doing, I just need to play better. Simple.”

Mickelson was flawless until the 12th tee when he hooked his drive into a fairway waste area and suffered his first bogey in 20 holes. It was worse on 13, when after seeing Oosthuizen, who had just drawn within two shots, hit his drive in the water, Phil did as well – forcing a re-tee that led to double.

Mickelson chalked it up to focus, again.

“So those two swings were more a product of not staying or keeping the feel and the focus of the shot. And so that's just a small little thing that I need to iron out,” he said.

Vintage Phil

Padraig Harrington, who had already played the first two rounds with Mickelson, thought it was vintage Phil being Phil.

“Phil would refuse to hit it in the left rough because that would be weak,” Harrington said.

“Hitting it down the water line is not weak, it's the brave shot. Okay, it didn't come off, but in this position … as I said the first two rounds, he's not going to back down. He's going to hit the shots and take it on.”

While the Wanamaker trophy is still very much up for grabs to anyone who can post a low number on a course with danger lurking at every turn, all eyes will be on that final pairing of 50-year-old Phil against 31-year-old Koepka.

Padraig Harrington watches his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship. Picture: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Even Jordan Spieth, who shot 68 Saturday to climb back to even par and give himself a long-shot chance to make some history of his own Sunday, was looking forward to see what a Hall of Famer – who played his first PGA the year Spieth was born – can do.

“It's Phil, right? It's theatre,” Spieth said. “I don't watch golf but I promise you I'm going to turn it on to watch him. It's pretty incredible. I mean, I have no way to relate to it, right?

“I mean, the guy's got four good rounds on any golf course in him, and no one would bet against that.”

Woodland would like to sneak up and steal another major, but he’s impressed with what Mickelson is doing.

“I think any time Phil shows up, you appreciate what he's doing,” Woodland said. “He's phenomenal. He's entertaining. And what he's doing, that gives everybody hope. I want to play this game for a long time, but what he's doing right now coming out and beating up on the other guys, on this golf course, too, it's very impressive.”

Shane Lowry, who at 1-over is probably too far back to catch the leader says he’ll catch him on TV.

“I wouldn't say I'm surprised because he's Phil Mickelson. He's one of the greatest golfers of all time,” Lowry said.

“But wow, it's an unbelievable story so far. Who knows if he'll hold on or not or he'll go on and win? But it is fairly incredible like what he's doing. So fair play to him. We're obviously out there trying to chase him down, but it's a fairly packed leaderboard and it's quite tight.

Yeah, I'll go back home now and watch the back nine here and I'll play my golf and watch the finish tomorrow.”