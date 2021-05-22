James Sugrue set for top 20 finish in Sweden

Three consecutive sub-par rounds steered Mallow’s James Sugrue through the field to a likely Top 20 finish Saturday in the European Challenge Tour’s Dormy Open in Sweden.

Despite the tough closing stretch, Sugrue might even be a little frustrated with final-round bogeys on No’s 15 and 17 in a six-birdie, two-under final round of 70.

He admitted to Examiner Sport: “Not making birdie on the last was a killer. I hit a lovely bunker shot to four feet and missed the putt. But it was nice to see a lot of red figures on a course that isn’t easy.”

The 24-year-old was out of traps on Day 4 at the Österåkers Golf Club in Åkersbergawith four birdies in the first seven holes as he chased his first pay cheque as a professional. He bogeyed the par 4 tenth but hit back straight away with a two at No 11 as he looked to close the gap on leader Felix Mory of France who was on sixteen under when play was delayed due to thunderstorms.

Added Sugrue: “Overall, I’d be happy enough with the week although there were a couple of stupid mistakes. But every day I felt like I could have been a few shots better without doing anything spectacular, but that’s golf I suppose.”

Sugrue and the other Irish Challenge Tour players will welcome to trip home next week to compete in the Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Links from Thursday – not least Portmarnock’s own Conor Purcell who finished with a disappointing 75 on Saturday for a -1 finish.

Sugrue recovered from an opening 74 to shoot two 69’s and a closing 70 in Sweden.