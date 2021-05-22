Winds wreak havoc at PGA Championship as only three break 70

With winds wreaking havoc on scores and pace of play on the Ocean Course, it favoured pedigree to stay atop of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship.

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and reigning Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama shot 4-under 68s on a gusty afternoon to join Phil Mickelson – who shot 69 in the morning – as the only players to break 70 on Friday.

Oosthuizen caught Mickelson to share the 36-hole lead at 5-under par, with two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka only a shot behind after a 71 that included two eagles but a pair of late bogeys to fall out of the lead.

Matsuyama bogeyed the last to sit tied for fourth at 3-under with South Africans Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Oosthuizen reached 6-under, as did Koepka, before making a bogey on 18 to fall back into a share of the lead with Mickelson.

“It's great to know that the driver swing and the long-iron swing is back, especially in these conditions,” said the South African who owns runner-up finishes in all four major championships.

“I just need to stay in it this weekend and try not to play myself out of it.”

Despite playing on a balky knee with a game he rated C-plus, Koepka is threatening to win a third PGA title in four years. He missed short putts on Nos. 4 and 16 that kept him from owning the outright lead heading into the weekend. He made an 11-footer to save par on 18.

“I thought I struck it great. I drove it a lot better. But it's tough to putt in this wind, man,” Koepka said, noting he would have been disappointed to post an even-par round after making two eagles including one out of a bush on No 7.

Matsuyama made five birdies in an eight-hole stretch on the downwind holes, a stretch of golf similar to his later afternoon Saturday surge at Augusta that helped lead to his breakthrough major victory in April.

Hideki Matsuyama uring the first round of the PGA Championship. Picture: AP Photo/Matt York

“You’d better make some birdies on those holes 5-13 because those last four or five holes are very difficult,” Matsuyama said. “Being able to make birdies on those downwind holes makes it a whole lot easier because you're not under the pressure. You can lose a stroke here or there on the final holes.”

Oosthuizen has had chances to be a multiple major winner like Mickelson and Koepka. He lost in playoffs at the Masters (2012) and Open Championship (2015) and finished second to Jordan Spieth at the 2015 US Open and Justin Thomas at the 2017 PGA.

“Look, it'll be great to get a second major,” he said of putting himself in position again.

“There's a lot of golf left, and I just feel whenever I get to a major, I sort of have my game where I want to have it, and mentally I feel very strong at a major week.

“You'll be a little nervous. But I know that, and I know how to deal with it or know what I have to do. I am definitely comfortable playing in majors now than before.”

On a course as volatile as Kiawah, there is a lot of talent queued up trying to make a move on the weekend when the winds are expected to shift dramatically by Sunday and present a completely different challenge.

Among the five players tied for seventh at 2-under par is former US Open winner Gary Woodland and 2020 PGA and Masters runner-ups Paul Casey and Sungjae Im. First-round leader Corey Conners recovered from a horrible start to shoot 75 and remain in the mix.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau shot 71 on Friday to quietly lurk in the crowd at 1-under overall.

“I think if I could put a good number up (on Saturday), hold strong in the wind and shoot 2-, 3-under, I'll be right there for Sunday,” DeChambeau said.

“I'm just creeping up that leaderboard slowly but surely, and if I can do that like I did at Winged Foot, that's A-okay with me.”

The tough conditions dropped the cut line to 5-over, with 81 players making it into the weekend. Among the players to miss the cut are world Nos. 1, 2 and 4 – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, each of them by one shot. Johnson is the first top-ranked player to miss the cut in the first two majors of the season since Greg Norman in 1997.

Thomas missed short putts on 13 and 16 forcing him to need birdies on the last two holes to get into the weekend. After draining a 38-footer on 17, his 16-footer on 18 slip over the lip. Schauffele needed par on 18 to make the cut and made bogey after hitting his approach 60 yards left of his target into the clubhouse.