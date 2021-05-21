US PGA: Same score, contrasting emotions for Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington

Same score, different attitudes.

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry walked off the Ocean Course sitting on the same respectable 36-hole total of even par but sporting very different perspectives of how they each got there.

“I’m happy to finish. I’m happy to be on level par. I’m five or six behind. I feel like I’m in a good place going into the weekend,” said Lowry of his 71 on a long day after a short night off.

“Happy with how I’m playing, how I’m swinging and what I see in my game, but I should be 3-, 4-under par, and even then I’d be a little disappointed,” said Harrington of a 73 that included four bogeys on his inward nine.

Lowry certainly had an eventful round that started hot and hung on when he turned into the wind that at one point sent him on a trip to the beach. His tee shot on the par-5 16th hole went sailing wide right and ended up behind an erosion fence on the beach. He got free relief and wedged it back into the fairway . He eventually sank a 21-foot putt to save par and keep his momentum going.

“It’s funny, I seen a picture of Rory (McIlroy) out there in the practice rounds, and I was trying to figure out where it was. Then I obviously found out where it was,” Lowry said.

“Look, I got very lucky there because where I hit my provisional wasn’t very good, either. It could have been anything. I got lucky and managed to make an unbelievable par.”

Lowry made a string of good saves from there, including a bogey on the first hole when he put himself in trouble again.

But he birdied three of the par-5s to more than offset his lost shots when it added up.

“The thing is, I enjoy golf like this a couple of weeks a year,” said Lowry, who has maintained a positive attitude he hopes will pay dividends this weekend. “I’m trying to make the most of it this week. I feel like my game is in a good place. I feel like I played great yesterday. I feel like I scored great today. So kind of if I can put those two together over the weekend, who knows what could happen.”

Harrington, on the other hand, felt like he let an opportunity get away from him. He played the back nine in a clean 1-under but got a little sloppy on the front side, making four bogeys including a three-putt on the last and failing to capitalize from the greenside bunker on the par-5 seventh.

It didn’t help that his group was put on the clock after the third hole, which Harrington deemed justified considering their pace.

“I easily left five shots out there on those nine holes. It was a very disappointing nine holes,” he said.

As he approaches his 50th birthday this summer, the European Ryder Cup captain is more frustrated than he would have been in his prime 13 years ago when he won three major championships in 2007-08.

“In 2008, it was inevitable I was going to win majors, so it didn’t bother me if I didn’t have a good day,” Harrington said. “I knew I just had to turn up, play my game, and that would put me in position to win majors and it would happen. Now I turn up at a tournament and I think everything has to go right.

“I’m afraid that I can’t take as many punches. I can’t take as many mistakes. I feel on edge to compete. When I play well like today and leave shots out there, I’m thinking, ‘Can I afford to do that?’ Whereas 2008 I would have gone, ‘Yeah, I can afford to do that; I’m going to win.’”