Phil Mickelson hits form to take clubhouse lead at US PGA

Phil Mickelson played his back nine holes in just 31 strokes to take the clubhouse lead at US PGA Championship.
A week after accepting a special exemption into next month’s US Open, Mickelson was in contention to qualify for Torrey Pines directly in amazing fashion.
After ending his front nine with bogeys on the 17th and 18th, Mickelson stormed home in 31 with five birdies in his last eight holes.
That gave the left-hander a second round of 69 and set the early clubhouse target at five under par.
Shane Lowry is at 1-over as he approaches the end of his second round while Padraig Harrington is back in the club house on even par as the Ryder Cup captain gets ready for the weekend's action.
Rory McIlroy who shot a 3-over round on Thursday, tees off just before 7pm Irish time.