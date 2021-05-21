‘Why not me?’: Corey Conners races into two-shot lead after PGA Championship opening round

Despite preparing for one of the longest major championship courses in daunting winds all week, Corey Conners came into the opening round believing the Ocean Course could be harnessed.

On Thursday, the blossoming Canadian had his way with Kiawah to the tune of a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead to kick of the PGA Championship.

“I definitely knew in my preparation that it was possible to have a decent round out here and shoot a 5-, 6-under-par round,” Conners said. “So kind of started the day thinking, ‘Why not me?’ There's birdies to be had. Just play with patience. You know, take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.”

Conners did all the right things Thursday, making birdie on all four par-5s and burying two long birdie puts of 33 and 55 feet on holes 5 and 15. The only blemish on his card was a bogey at No. 9 when he overshot the green from the fairway.

“I was fortunate to have a good day – made it as least stressful as possible on myself,” he said. “I hit a lot of really good shots and holed some nice putts early in the round, and that really helped boost the confidence. You know, played with a lot of freedom.”

Conners has been trending this direction on the bigger stages since tying for 10th at the Masters last November. This spring he finished third at Bay Hill, seventh at the Players, eighth at the Masters, and fourth at the Heritage. Both Sawgrass and Harbour Town are also Pete Dye courses.

“I definitely have a lot of belief in myself, and I've been playing well for quite a while,” Conners said. “I'm excited for the opportunity to play against the best players in the world and put my game to the test. I have a lot of confidence in my game and I'm excited for the rest of the weekend.”

Six players are arrayed on Conners’ heels after 3-under 69s, including past PGA champions Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley along with Norway’s Viktor Hovland, England’s Sam Horsfield, veteran Australian Cam Davis, and young American Aaron Wise.

Koepka, still recovering from recent surgery on his knee, has become a PGA Championship fixture after wins in 2017 and 2018 and a serious challenge last summer to win a third straight before fading from contention on Sunday.

“It's a major. I'm going to show up. I'm ready to play,” said Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters after returning from knee surgery only a few weeks earlier. “I've been itching to do this since Augusta. I mean, I feel so much better now. I don't need to be a hundred percent to be able to play good.”

Eight more shot 2-under 70 including defending champion Collin Morikawa, US Open winner Gary Woodland, and 50-year-old five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson got off to a wretched start in the afternoon and was 3-over through six holes. But he settled down and made birdies on 7, 10, 11, 15, and 16 to finish 2-under.

“The last five holes which are really tough I played them in 2-under,” Mickelson said. “That was really where I made up a lot of ground on the field because those are tough holes back into the wind, and I would have been happy playing them in even and getting in at even par not doing too much damage. But I made a couple of good shots on 15 and 16 to make birdies.”

The afternoon winds kind of laid down and led to some surprisingly strong starts for a lot of players who have an opportunity to play Friday morning and put some distance on an afternoon wave that anticipates stronger forecasted winds.

“I think we got a good draw,” said Padraig Harrington, who shot 1-under 71 to sit in a massive crowd tied 16th. “It certainly dropped a little bit, and when it warmed up, it even got better.”

By the end of the day, 40 players finished the first round even par or better, including world No. 3 Jon Rahm, reigning US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, and past major winners Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, and Bubba Watson.

Jordan Spieth, trying to get the last missing piece for his career grand slam, posted an up-and-down 1-over 73. So did reigning Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, and Xander Schauffele.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson continued his recent struggles to shoot 4-over 76, joining a host of top players who will have to rally from underneath the cut line including Rory McIlroy (+3), Justin Thomas (+3), Webb Simpson (+3), Tommy Fleetwood (+4), Sergio Garcia (+5), Danny Willett (+5), and Adam Scott (+6).

Sam Burns, who was red-hot coming into the PGA after a win and runner-up in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, withdraw after nine holes citing a back injury that was aggravated when he slipped walking off the fifth tee, according to his agent. Burns shot 41 on the front into a triple and double bogey.