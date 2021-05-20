Brooks Koepka: 'The first rule is, if you're in trouble, get the hell out'

Despite another bum knee and “dumb” double to start the tournament, Brooks Koepka is right where he always seems to be at the PGA Championship — the top of the board.

The 2017 and 2018 champion made six birdies to climb into a share of the early morning lead with former PGA champ Keegan Bradley, Norway’s Viktor Hovland, and young American Aaron Wise. Last August at Harding Park, Koepka’s bid to win a third consecutive Wanamaker trophy was only derailed by a final-round 74 to finish T29 after starting the last round only two shots off the lead.

It was the kind of start that has become familiar for a player who has won four majors in the previous three years despite often dealing with various significant injuries.

“It's a major. I'm going to show up. I'm ready to play,” said Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters after returning from knee surgery only a few weeks earlier. “I've been itching to do this since Augusta. I mean, I feel so much better now. I don't need to be a 100% to be able to play good.”

Koepka put himself in trouble off the back when his 3-wood off the 10th tee failed to carry the waste bunker. Then he compounded that error by hitting his second into the face of the bunker before accepting his fate and wedging out into the fairway.

“The first rule is, if you're in trouble, get the hell out,” he said. “I couldn't reach the green. It was a bad lie. Didn't know what I was doing. Just tried to hit a pull sand wedge up by the green instead of just chopping it out. So mental mistake there. Deserved every bit of that double bogey.

It kind of helped refocus. I can't play with any mistakes, maybe one a day, and that was my one, and I got it out of the way the first hole. Just had to be real careful and watch what I was doing.

Kiawah’s Ocean Course played more than fair at 7,660 yards in the difficult east winds that played into players’ faces on the toughest holes. Players who kept their heads down and grinded out the tough pars when necessary had plenty of opportunities to make enough birdies to get into the mix.

Bradley, who won the 2011 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in his first major start and tied for third at Kiawah in 2012, played beautifully again on Thursday with a lone bogey at the difficult No. 13 marring his card.

“I hit the ball about as good as I can hit it,” Bradley said. “I made one sort of bad swing on 18 but got away with it and made a great par on 18. But today was a fun day. The course is nerve-racking and difficult to go out there and shoot that score, I'm proud of that.

“It's so long ago (looking back at 2012), but in the back of my mind, I know this is a good course for me.”

Hovland, who has climbed to 11th in the world, combined his stellar play with a few of his trademark dramatic scrambles to join with early clubhouse leaders along with Wise.

“I can't remember the last time I felt as good as I did today on the golf course,” Hovland said. “I really felt comfortable off the tee, and I hit a bunch of fairways, and I was able to hit a bunch of greens as well.”

Reigning PGA champion Collin Morikawa was among the group one shot behind the early leaders at 2-under 70 courtesy of a closing bogey on the ninth hole when he missed a 4-footer. Scotland’s Martin Laird made seven birdies — the most in the field — including four straight on 13 through 16 before a pair of finishing bogeys into the wind at 17 and 18 left him 2-under as well along with American Cameron Tringale.

“Those holes are bonuses when you hit birdies,” Laird said of the late heater he got on. “Very happy with the round, even though I bogeyed the last two. You don't often finish bogey-bogey and feel pretty good, but I do.”

The crowd who finished the morning at 1-under 71 included England’s Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton and major winners Jason Dufner, Louis Oosthuizen, and Stewart Cink. The most surprising among the under-par finishers was Rickie Fowler, who needed a special exemption to get into the field after falling to 128th in the world rankings.

“A little extra motivation, maybe,” Fowler said of not qualifying on merit. “Obviously, very appreciative to have the opportunity to be here. Prior to getting the special invite, we were already under the assumption that I was in. I'll take the invite and be here in a heartbeat. So definitely happy about it, like I said. I think it's a little more motivation to go take advantage of it.”

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson was tied for the lead through 13 holes but played the last five into the wind in 4-over including a bogey-double bogey finish on 17 and 18.

“It's a difficult golf course, no question. Other than a bad finish, I was obviously pleased with the way I was hanging in there and hit a couple of good shots in between here and there and scrambled well,” Stenson said.

While plenty of players put themselves into the mix, a number of prominent players may have played themselves out of contention including Rory McIlroy, who shot a desultory 75 to sit outside projected cut line along with world No. 2 Justin Thomas.

Former Masters champions Danny Willett and Adam Scott shot 77 and 78 respectively.