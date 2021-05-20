Rory McIlroy lost for words after frustrating opening to major tilt

In what has become a familiar refrain in the biggest events recently, Rory McIlroy shot himself into early trouble at a major championship and let the disappointment of his score speak for itself.

McIlroy — a winner in his last start and the last time the PGA Championship was played at the Ocean Course — struggled with the wind and signed for a 3-over 75.

That tied his worst round from 2012 on the most difficult day in PGA history and was six shots worse than a quartet of morning leaders including playing partner Brooks Koepka who shot 67 despite opening the round with a double bogey.

McIlroy was not available for comment after signing his scorecard on a day that included several lipped-out par putts, a stubbed chip, and few highlights in a morning wave in which 17 players managed to break par.

The blow that stung McIlroy the most came at the par-5 seventh hole — his 16th, after starting at the 10th.

Only 2-over after making a birdie at No. 6, he made a hash of the easiest downwind hole on the course, missing the fairway into trouble en route to recording his third par-5 bogey of the day.

Instead of getting into the house at a respectable 1-over, he lost more ground and jeopardised his hopes of even making the cut from outside the top 100.

Today, he’ll have to try to fight his way back into the tournament in what is forecasted to be more difficult wind conditions in the afternoon than the players have seen all week.

McIlroy quickly recovered from his own inauspicious start, hitting his first shot of the day off the 10th tee into the water to make bogey. He steadied and made birdies on 11 and 12 to get into the red.

But as soon as he reached the 14th tee, where the course turns back toward the clubhouse and into the wind, the breeze that had been quiet all morning started to stiffen in his face for the next stretch of nine consecutive holes that play east.

McIlroy promptly missed seven consecutive greens in regulation, including a pair of par-5s he bogeyed at Nos. 16 and 2, to go from 1-under to 3-over by the time he turned back downwind for the last four holes.

He ranked near the bottom of the field in strokes gained off the tee and hit only 50% of fairways (7) and greens (9) and gave himself few chances to make up ground with a hole proximity of 52 feet.