US PGA Championship: More than major glory on Shane Lowry’s mind in Kiawah

Reigning Open champion Shane Lowry remains on the edge of consideration to get a spot in his first Ryder Cup, but few are better positioned in the ear of the European captain if he needs a pick.

As he often does, Lowry warmed up on the range and then played a practice round on the front side at the Ocean Course on the eve of the PGA Championship with countryman Pádraig Harrington. They’ve spent a couple of nights in the house this week already and Harrington stayed in Lowry’s Florida home this spring during the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic.

“I see plenty of him,” said Lowry.

More importantly, captain Harrington sees plenty of Lowry, which of late has been positive despite his world ranking slipping to No. 48 after being among the top 20 for more than 40 weeks after his major victory in 2019 at Royal Portrush. Lowry has been expecting “something special” to happen this summer after posting his highest career finishes in the Players Championship and Masters this spring.

“I finally found some form I’m happy working with and happy working toward,” he said before heading to play nine final tune-up holes with Harrington and Lee Westwood.

At present, Lowry is fourth behind Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willett, and Sergio Garcia on the world points list among players outside the top-nine spots that automatically qualify for Team Europe. Right behind him is Ryder Cup veteran Justin Rose and much further back is Ian Poulter.

Harrington will get to pick three players in September to fill out his roster that takes on the Americans at Whistling Straits.

Lowry understands a lot can change over the next four months with three majors and the Olympics on deck for him. “A few weeks ago everybody was saying Rory McIlroy was finished, his game is gone and now three weeks later he’s coming into the PGA Championship as favourite,” Lowry said. “This game is so fickle.

The only thing I’ve done the whole year is work hard and give it my best and hopefully that’s enough.

This week at Kiawah provides a big opportunity for Lowry on a windswept golf course that should perfectly suit his game. While the Offaly man knows how to handle himself in the constant seaside winds that the Ocean Course presents, he doesn’t believe that will be the biggest challenge this week.

“You still have to chip and putt and do everything around the greens well here,” he said. “It feels like a links course but it doesn’t play on the ground like a links course. You have to hit it through the air on the greens. I’m still trying to get my head around all that.”

Like everyone else this week, Lowry has been practising off the back of the tees that stretch the course to 7,876 yards, but he suspects the PGA of America will set it up much shorter depending on the weather conditions.

Still, he insists the length won’t be the defining factor come Sunday when someone lifts the Wanamaker Trophy.

“It’s so difficult around the greens and is quite hard, you’re going to need a lot of luck and play well to win a championship this week, I think,” he said. “Your short game needs to be on fire and you’ve got to make a lot of mid-range 10 to 15 footers for pars.”

Lowry is reunited with his regular caddie, Bo Martin, who missed only one tournament because of Covid travel and quarantine restrictions. Both Lowry and Martin are fully vaccinated and have clear sailing on what will be a busy stretch of summer golf.