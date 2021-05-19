'I don’t even care about the stupid comments': Rory McIlroy relishing return of fans to US PGA

Back in February, the PGA of America announced that attendance for the PGA Championship would be limited to only 10,000 fans a day. But as more Americans get vaccinated and Covid restrictions get lifted daily, that number has unofficially doubled — or more considering the PGA is still quietly selling tickets on its website.

You won’t find players like Rory McIlroy complaining as they prepare for the challenge of the Ocean Course this week. The more the merrier … even the ones who shout “Get in the hole!” on every shot.

“Yeah, love the ‘mashed potatoes!’ guys again. I don’t even care about the stupid comments,” said McIlroy, who will play the first two rounds with fellow PGA champs Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. “I’m just glad that everyone is back here.”

McIlroy won two weeks ago in another part of the Carolinas where the galleries swelled each day to eventually more than 25,000 on the weekend at Quail Hollow. It’s no coincidence that McIlroy’s performance picked up in kind as he’d minced no words discussing how much playing without fans had put him off his game.

“It’s funny, ever since I was 16 years old I’ve had thousands of people watch me play golf pretty much every time I teed it up, even going back to amateur golf,” he said. “So then not having that, playing in that environment for 14, 15 years and then sort of going the complete opposite, it’s just different. I said at the time it was like playing practice rounds. It’s easy to lose concentration.”

That absence of atmosphere has been especially disruptive at the major championships. The PGA at Harding Park last August, the US Open at Winged Foot in September, and the Masters in November were played without spectators. When the Masters returned in April, the crowd was limited to fewer than 10,000 fans without the usual grandstands, giving it the feel of a more boutique event. The traditional roars sounded more like purrs.

This week, however, feels “major” again, with massive luxury marquee pavilions surrounding the 17th and 18th holes at Kiawah and fans sprawling out across the seaside dunes.

“I watched the Champions League semi-finals a couple weeks ago and those guys play in that for the first time in their careers and they’re playing in an empty stadium. I mean, that just must be terrible,” McIlroy said.

“That’s not at all how you dream of being in a squad like that and playing in a massive game. You want to play in front of people and you want to feel that atmosphere. I am glad that we’re getting back to some sort of normalcy, and when you hit good shots and hole putts there is claps and rewards and encouragement. I feel like that’s all a part of tournament golf and competitive sports at the highest level, and (I’m) just happy that I’m starting to come back.”

It all adds to what already feels like something massive this week on a golf course that presents a huge test. The Ocean Course has the potential to stretch as far as 7,876 yards — more than 200 yards longer than it played in 2012 and surpassing the major record of 7,741 yards that Erin Hills played in the 2018 US Open.

While Kiawah doesn’t play like a links — with all of the greens elevated and not designed to play along the ground — it is very much laid out like one. The first four holes play along the marsh toward the east before the next nine holes play back to the west. At the par-3 14th hole, it turns back east and plays along by the Atlantic Ocean back to the clubhouse. The prevailing wind so far this week has been in the players’ faces coming home, making the longest course even longer. By Sunday, it may switch from the west and change everything.

“Overall I think that’s what this golf course is going to test, it’s going to test your ability to adapt and then be ready for change,” said Collin Morikawa, who won in his PGA Championship debut last summer. “You’re going to have nine holes that are into and nine holes that are against, and how are you going to be able to figure out how to just stay patient and play some great golf.”

Pádraig Harrington, the two-time champ playing in his 21st PGA, believes this golf course asks all the right questions — especially at the end.

“I’d love to play on golf courses like this all the time. It’s a beauty of a golf course. It’s a really nice test,” he said. “It gives a lot of options. It’s a big golf course. It’s got a lot of risk-reward, but it gives you some leeway in terms of you’ve got the skills around the greens, you can get it up-and-down.

“Look, there’s a lot of great holes here. If I was designing the golf course, a championship golf course, I would have a real stern test at the end because you want a true winner, and a true winner is going to have to hit the shots at the end and really take them on. It’s not a soft finish in any shape or form.”

Adam Scott — who finished tied seventh in 2012 coming off his late Open Championship meltdown at Royal Lytham & St Annes and before his breakthrough win at the 2013 Masters — is a fan of Kiawah as a major venue.

“It was a brute of a test in 2012, and it will be again this week,” he said. “I have to say the course is outstanding. The condition and the way it’s presented is superb, really. It may go down as the best set of greens we ever play on.”

With a field that includes 99 of the top 100 players in the world rankings (2020 US Open runner-up Matthew Wolff withdrew), this course could serve up almost anything when it’s over considering so few players are familiar with the course.

While McIlroy won here last time, it’s Jordan Spieth attracting most of the attention with his turn up in pursuit of the last piece of the career slam achieved by only five others. He has resumed the kind of form that won him three majors from 2015-17 and insists his historic opportunity is not at the forefront of his mind — yet.

“I think as we get into the weekend, if I’m able to work my way into contention, I think it’s something that’ll obviously be asked and come up, and it’s something that I certainly want,” he said. “You go to a major, and for me at this point, I wanted to win the Masters as badly as I ever have this year. Didn’t happen. I want to win this one as badly as I ever have. Once you move on to the US Open, the same.

“I feel like I’ll have a lot of chances at this tournament, and if I just focus on trying to take advantage of this golf course, play it the best I can and kind of stay in the same form tree to green I’ve been in, all I can ask for is a chance.”