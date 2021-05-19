US PGA Championship: Who will take the title at Kiawah Island?

FORM-FIT FAVORITES

Rory McIlroy

An obvious choice, since he dominated nine years ago to win by a record eight strokes. But McIlroy has the bonus of returning to Kiawah fresh off a victory in his last start at a different PGA venue, Quail Hollow.

Despite not playing his best golf as he works out of a recent slump with Pete Cowan on his coaching team, McIlroy still changed the narrative with his win and bolstered his confidence. He cannot afford to miss as many fairways as he did at Quail, since Kiawah is unforgiving to the wayward drive.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Forget about the history that rests on his shoulders as he chases the last missing piece of his career grand slam this week, Spieth has restored himself among the usual suspects after a prolonged struggle since his Open Championship win in 2017.

He’s posted seven top-10s since February – more than anyone else in the world – including a win in the Valero Texas Open. Showed no ill effects last week from 21-day Covid layoff after the Masters. Growing up in Texas, he understands how to flight his ball to handle the persistent winds at Kiawah.

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Seven players have repeated as PGA champions, most recently Brooks Koepka. What makes the young Morikawa, playing in only his second PGA, such a strong candidate to become the eighth is the trajectory he hits and the prowess he possesses with long irons.

This is a course as suited to him as any. In winning the WGC event at the Concession earlier this year, Morikawa put those particular talents on display on a difficult and unfamiliar course that poses similar challenges the field will face this week. He familiarised himself with Kiawah last month, so he’s prepared.

WILDCARD OPTIONS

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner. Photo: David Davies/PA

A native South Carolinian who’s won just down the coast at another Pete Dye creation on Hilton Head Island, Kiz is the kind of bulldog who relishes the test that the Ocean Course presents and should grind his way into contention.

He made a strong run at the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow only to get clipped by Justin Thomas at the wire, so he’s felt the heat before. While he isn’t blessed with the power Kiawah’s length demands, he makes up for it in grit and determination – two features he’d like to show off to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker this week.

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

For a No. 16 player in the world, Berger doesn’t get as much attention as his peers. But he’s been very consistent since the PGA Tour returned from its Covid layoff and he deploys the kind of low ball flight that should translate well in the consistent breezes at Kiawah.

A third-place finish last week at the Byron Nelson Classic doesn’t hurt his confidence either, as does winning in February on the opposite coast at Pebble Beach. You have to like his ball-striking potential on Pete Dye’s most challenging course.

Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman. (Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)

He’s come on of late after tying for fifth at the Masters and then partnering with fellow Australian Cam Smith (another good pick) to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans a couple weeks later.

Leish believes the Ocean Course is a perfect fit for his game, which consists of a nice low ball flight, good command of the long and mid-irons, and a solid scrambling game that will be paramount to success this week on the elevated green complexes. He’s also keen to perform well in the Olympics this summer and is trending in that direction.

SCOTT’S VERDICT

Patrick Reed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

As majors go, the PGA Championship on a difficult golf course few players are familiar with is difficult to handicap. Rory McIlroy won here nine years ago. Jordan Spieth had not seen the course before Tuesday.

Englishmen Justin Rose and Ian Poulter tied a distant third in 2012. Adam Scott was seventh. Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson are the only top-19 players in the world other than McIlroy who even played it before, and neither distinguished themselves.

It’s Kiawah that will be the star this week, finally getting to play like the course the PGA of America has wanted it to be since before it was even built. It’s been played in September and Augusta and now May, which is the sweet spot for the best setup.

The player who excels at scrambling and making all the putts from 6- to 10-feet will have the best chance to lift the Wanamaker trophy on Sunday. Your guess who that will be is probably as good as mine, but if pressed to commit to a choice, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Jon Rahm are all strong candidates.

My heart says Spieth.

My head says Patrick Reed.

KIAWAH IS FOR CLOSERS: THE KEY HOLES

The par-3 17th hole on The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. File photo by David Alexander/Getty Images

Wind dictates everything at the east-west oriented Ocean Course, but five of the six hardest holes in 2012 PGA Championship were on the back nine.

No. 13, par 4, 497 yards

The last of eight consecutive holes that play westward before turning back east for the closing stretch, this hole proved the most difficult in 2012 with a stroke average of 4.38.

The entire right side plays along a tidal canal through the green, which is open at the front but guarded by two deep waste bunkers on the left.

The tee is across the canal and players have to decide how much of the water to try to carry. This a hole where finding the fairway is paramount to hopes of walking off with a par.

No. 17, par 3, 223 yards

While the par-3 14th, where the course turns back toward the clubhouse, is both longer (238 yards), a touch harder and the most picturesque, it’s 17 that still resonates from the horrors of the 1991 Ryder Cup.

A long carry over water that wraps short and right of the green with deep bunkers carved into the dune on the left, this narrow target tests the nerves of a leader.

It actually plays at an angle away from the ocean, which tends to get a little crosswind to contend with – neither direction anything good.

No. 18, par 4, 505 yards

A classic long and difficult finishing hole, that played the second hardest in 2012 (4.37 average), didn’t pose much threat to Rory McIlroy holding an eight-shot lead.

Players hope to hug the Atlantic side of the fairway on the right and, if possible, carry the crest of a hill to reach the lower fairway for shortest approach. But wind will dictate that, and into the breeze will leave an approach longer than 200 yards into a narrow, elevated green that’s open on the right side and slopes toward the back left.