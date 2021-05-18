Shane Lowry: ‘Golf is a funny game. You’re only one week away from greatness’

Shane Lowry might not have hit the very highest notes so far this season but he’s been warming his voice in the wings and may just have found the perfect stage to deliver another major performance in this week’s PGA Championship.

The Open champion was only familiarising himself with the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for the first time yesterday and while it’s the longest track in major championship history, he’s already looking forward to the tingle of butterflies and the frisson of excitement that tells him it’s go time.

“I’ve managed to win one of these things, I’ve got a major in my bag,” he said of his sense of confidence in himself when a major week rolls around.

“Obviously, I’d like to add to the collection. I don’t know whether that brings more pressure or less. I’m not sure. I won’t really think about it. I’ll be excited to be there.

“I love big weeks… I love the competition, and I love competing at the highest level. You look forward to the ups and the downs and the distractions of it all, and it’s just what a major championship brings.”

Nobody gets Lowry in a better state of mind mentally than his coach Neil Manchip and having already fixed a nagging short game issue, the pride of Clara hopes to pull all the strands of his game for the first time this year.

It’s the mental game that separates the champions from the also rans and after watching Rory McIlroy get himself into that perfect frame of mind at Quail Hollow two weeks ago, Lowry senses he’s close as the pre-major nerves kick in.

“What helps me play my best golf? I don’t know,” said Lowry who was 21st in the Masters without his A game.

“Obviously, I like to feel like I am playing well, but I also think if I feel too comfortable, I get complacent, so it’s nice to have a bit of anxiety there and a bit of nervousness there about how you were going to play. It kind of switches you on a little bit.

“I have been like that over the last week, not really overly happy with everything I am doing, but I know I am doing things well and I’m swinging the club well. I am working away on my putting and chipping, and I feel like that’s coming together nicely.

“I think just getting there and trying to get comfortable around the golf course.

“I think there are a couple of blind tee shots that you just have to get comfortable with, so I am trying to get comfortable with how I am hitting the ball and what I am doing out there, allowing myself to play my best golf.”

In a game of misses, learning how to accept errors is even more important in an event that will boast 99 of the top 100 players in the world.

“You need to get comfortable to allow yourself to make mistakes,” Lowry said of what it takes to win a Grand Slam title.

“It’s about allowing yourself to make bogeys and allowing yourself to hit bad shots. And I think when you get comfortable doing that, that’s when it leads to your best golf.

“So it is all of the above and all of those things. I want to get to Kiawah, get to know the golf course as best I can and get comfortable playing it. That’s where I’ll be, and hopefully, I can shoot a couple of decent rounds the first two days and put myself there or thereabouts come the weekend.”

Given his performance on Pete Dye courses so far this year — eighth at TPC Sawgrass and tied ninth in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town — Lowry has the skillset to excel on a course where the ability to combat the wind and recover from mistakes is key.

“Like Hilton Head and TPC Sawgrass, you kind of have to position yourself around it. A lot of three woods and five woods off tees. Whereas if the golf course is as long as they say it is, it’s going to be a driver on every hole,” he said.

“The other Pete Dye courses like Hilton Head and Sawgrass, I like them as it takes a lot of strategic golf, and you need to plot your way around the course. Whereas this week you will have to stand up and hit driver, so I don’t know if it’s going to be the same. Maybe it’s a coincidence, and maybe we will be talking about it in 10 days time as a good coincidence, but who knows.”

Manchip’s influence will be key over the next two days and Lowry knows it won’t take much to have him firing on all cylinders.

“I don’t feel like I have chipped as well the last week or two and I was out there on my own trying to figure it out and we get there yesterday and we are just doing something and he just says one little thing that triggers something in my head that makes it work better,” he said of his coach.

“It’s funny how it works. Three weeks ago you were all saying how bad Rory is and how much of a slump he is in and now he is the favourite for the next major.” McIlroy is the bookies’ favourite but Lowry knows there are around 10 men to beat.

“Those top 10 in the world players that are always there or thereabouts,” he said.

“I think the good wind players will have a chance but it really is whoever has the mental game and whoever chips and putts the best probably will lift the trophy.

“You look even at Quail Hollow, I think Rory was up there in scrambling and putting for the week and that’s probably the reason he won. That’s what it is all about at this level,” he said

As for the rest of the summer, he’s got one eye on the US Open, the return of the Irish Open to Mount Juliet and his defence of The Open at Royal St George’s.

But he’s also got his sights firmly fixed on the Olympics in Japan and insists he will go to Tokyo seeking a medal and not just the experience.

“I think it’s so big that it will still go ahead,” he said of fears that the Games will be postponed again because of Covid-19.

“I don’t want to go there just to say I’m an Olympian, I want to go there to win a medal so that’s where my mind is at and what I’m preparing for come August.”

As for the PGA Tour’s $40m Player Impact Programme fund which will be split by the top 10 most influential players in the game, he believes the superstars deserve the cash and even hopes to figure in the split.

“I might have got a slice of it in 2019,” he said with a chuckle, recalling his post Open Championship celebrations in a Dublin bar and the huge social media impact that had.

“We’ve been told it might have been up there or thereabouts. So we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Given his performance in the PGA Championship so far — he’s made six of nine cuts and finished 12th at Bellerive in 2018 and eighth at Bethpage two years ago — he has high hopes of another major tilt.

“It’s a major, and it’s another chance,” he said. “When you get to those four weeks of the year, you kind of realise it’s a chance of doing something great and stamping your name on history.

“That’s kind of the way I look at it. I’ve always said golf is a funny game, you’re only one week away from greatness.”