Nightmare start costs James Sugrue on professional debut

A nightmare start to his second round proved fatal for James Sugrue in his first tournament as a professional, as he missed the cut at the Challenge Tour’s Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf in Sweden.

The Mallow golfer was two under par after his first round but a triple bogey on the first was followed by bogeys on 2 and 3. Sugrue did fire four birdies in a bid to rescue his chances, and the former British Amateur champion carded a 74, which left him level par, five shots off the cut.

Mateusz Gradecki and Craig Howie share a one-stroke lead after 36 holes in Malmo.

The Pole and the Scot both added six under par rounds of 66 to their opening rounds of 65 to reach 13 under par, with Sweden’s Anton Karlsson their nearest challenger a single shot back on 12 under par after he posted the low round of the day, a seven under par 65.

Conor Purcell maintained Irish hopes on nine under after adding a 69 to his opening 66.

Paul McBride missed the cut by just one stroke, four under after his second consecutive round of 70. Gavin Moynihan was a shot further back while Tramore’s Robin Dawson bowed out on four over, as his card mixed three birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey.

Meanwhile, England’s Eddie Pepperell produced a grandstand finish to put himself in pole position to win the Betfred British Masters for the second time in four years.

Pepperell holed from 40 feet for birdie on the 18th at The Belfry to card a second successive 68 and emerge from a logjam at the top of the leaderboard, with the top 26 players separated by five shots.

At 10 under par Pepperell enjoyed a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill, the Italian pair of Edoardo Molinari and Guido Migliozzo, Poland’s Adrian Meronk and South Africa’s Dean Burmester.

Pepperell was in the world’s top 35 after winning this event at Walton Heath in 2018 and again after finishing runner-up in his title defence at Hillside, but has fallen down the rankings and began the week in 210th.

“I think (confidence returns) quite quickly, although I’ve been awful to be honest so I don’t feel that confident,” said Pepperell, who has been commuting to the course this week from his home in Oxfordshire.

“I remember the game feeling easier when I was playing better a few years ago. That’s what I’m trying to get back to and I’m confident I will.”

Molinari surged into contention for a first victory since 2017 after finally finding a solution to his putting problems, the 40-year-old firing nine birdies in a superb 64.

“I’ve hit the ball, from the middle of 2019 onwards, as good as my Ryder Cup years, but my putting hasn’t been cooperating,” said Molinari.