Power and Murphy shine, but GB&I defeated in Walker Cup

Kinsale's John Murphy and Kilkenny's Mark Power played a stellar role in the foursomes, but they couldn't continue their heroics in the singles as the USA retained the Walker Cup with a 14-12 victory at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

Trailing 7-5 overnight, Great Britain and Ireland needed at least a share of the foursomes to have any chance in the afternoon.

They did even better, winning the session 1½-2½ with Power (20) and Murphy (22) leading the way in the top match, beating world No 2 Pierceson Coody and No 10 John Pak 1-up in a thriller to allow the visitors to go into the ten singles just a point behind.

Stuart Wilson's warriors required six points to become just the third side in the event's 100-year history to win on US soil.

But while it was not to be as they lost the afternoon session 5½-4 ½— Power falling 7&6 to Austin Eckroat and Murphy losing 2&1 to world No 10 Ricky Castillo — Stuart Wilson's side could walk away with their heads held high.

"It's been a great weekend of golf," captain Wilson said. "It's Walker Cup after all. The guys have come out fighting and tried to equip themselves as best they can. Unfortunately, it wasn't their weekend.

"The guys have been hanging in well. Looking at it from our perspective, we maybe let the Americans get away with a little bit too much and hit a few slack shots here and there. But hats to have to the USA team and Nathaniel for pulling the victory off."

Power finished the week with three points out of four as Murphy won both his foursomes but lost in the singles to two stars in the experienced Cole Hammer and 20-year old Californian star Castillo, who won all four of his matches.

Handed the honour of leading out the side in the morning, the Irish duo got off the perfect start in by going birdie, birdie, eagle to race three up on Texan Coody and the highly-rated Pak (the low amateur at last year's US Open) before the next four holes were shared with two wins apiece.

The Americans came back with wins on the ninth, 11th and 17th to square the match, but they couldn't match a stunning, closing par four by the Irish pair.

It was Power's third point from three encounters, but he generously gave praise to Murphy for his stellar five-iron approach to the 18th.

"As I've said, I'd rather have no one else rather than John by my side," Power said. "We just tried to keep everything as simple as possible. It's obviously a huge occasion, but for us, we want to just enjoy it.

"I know it's a cliche, but if we're having fun and enjoying ourselves out there, normally good golf comes with that.

"I think this morning the start we got off to was just incredible, and we just tried to feed off that all day. Obviously, Pierceson and John, great players, they came back at us, but the shot he hit into the last, that 5-iron, it's pretty hard to describe how impressive that was, so definitely going to give credit to my Cork man here."

The pair have known each other since they first played together in the Munster Under 15s, and their close bond was key as they claimed their second foursomes win.

"I mean, we've known each for so long," Murphy said. "It's just great to be out there with a friend in such a big moment.

"We just had such a good time all day. Even when we were losing holes or dropping shots, we just said, let's just enjoy every moment of this.

"Let's stay present and make good swings and enjoy it all while we're here, and that's what we did, and thankfully it paid off in the end."

It didn't go their way in the singles, however, as Power was five-over to two-under by Eckroat, a player who tied for 12th in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic last year and lost on the 12th green.

Murphy was devastated to lost 2&1 to Castillo and may have been emotionally spent after the excitement of the morning as lost four of the first five holes to pars, his only win coming with an eagle at the third.

He was three down with nine to play but while he got back to two down twice on the back nine, he watched Castillo make a big putt for bogey on the 17th and missed from around eight feet for a win that would have taken the match down the last.

While Joe Long, Matty Lamb, Jack Dyer and Angus Flanagan clinched wins and Barclay Brown claimed a half, victories for Hammer and Stewart Hagestad at the bottom of the order sealed it for the Americans.