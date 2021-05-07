Bug flattens Walker Cup squads as rain softens Seminole

It’s not quite the 10 plagues of Egypt but Great Britain and Ireland will have to overcome a host of problems to pull off a shock and claim what would just their third Walker Cup win on US soil.

Not only was Seminole flooded by torrential rain, the tummy bug that affected two players from each side early in the week (including Kinsale’s John Murphy) spread to five on each side, forcing the USGA and the R&A to issue a statement assuring all concerned there was no Covid-19 outbreak.

“Over the past 24 hours, a number of players from both the GB&I and USA Teams have been treated for gastrointestinal issues and are currently under observation by medical professionals at the teams’ hotel,” the statement read.

“All players from both teams have tested negative in their daily screenings and Covid-19 has been ruled out as the cause.

“The players have adhered to the strict health and safety guidelines established as a code of conduct for the match. The health and safety of the players and all involved in the match is our utmost priority and we are closely monitoring the situation. At this time, there is no expectation of a disruption to the timing of the matches of the biennial competition.”

As if the bug wasn’t enough to shake the confidence of Stuart Wilson’s Great Britain and Ireland side against a hugely fancied US outfit, hopes that the firm and fast Seminole could give them an edge were dashed when more than an inch of rain lashed Donald Ross's once fiery seaside course on Thursday night.

While the course was rock hard early in the week with the greens stimping at 14, returning English Walker Cup star Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Ryder Cup player Matthew Fitzpatrick, said the course had changed utterly.

“The torrential rain that happened yesterday was crazy,” he said. "We couldn't get out of our team room. We were stranded in there for about two hours, and we were looking out the window and seeing that the whole course was underwater, and being out there today we were spinning chips back.

“You could just tell that the course was just a little damp and I'd say it will make it a bit more for target golf, but at the same time that can be a bit dangerous with all the runoffs.

It'll be interesting to see how much it's affected play with what you prepared for at the start of the week and what today has been.

As for the stomach bug which affected Murphy and Angus Flanagan and two Americans earlier in the week before spreading to other players, Fitzpatrick is convinced it won’t be an issue.

“It's a stomach bug, and I guess it's gone around both teams,” he said. “It's a little bit of adversity to deal with, but I think it only lasts for 12 to 24 hours or something, so hopefully we have the full team back by tomorrow.

“I'm being very cautious with what I eat and where I go, and I'm sanitising as much as I can. But it's kind of luck of the draw really. I'm hoping that it doesn't happen to me and that I can be healthy for tomorrow's match.”

The US side is the hot favourite to dominate on paper with all 10 players ranked inside the top 23 in the world at the time of selection compared but world No 12 Fitzpatrick — the only GB&I player in the top 20 — is not fazed.

“Ranking is just a number. It doesn't matter, you could be ranked 500, you could be ranked 1,” he said. "It really doesn't matter in match play. For me personally, I think if you're No. 1 you've got way more pressure on you than someone who's 500.” His thoughts where echoed by Texan Cole Hammer, who is one of three US players with previous Walker Cup experience alongside Stewart Hagestad and Jon Pak, who was low amateur in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

“At the end of the day this is alternate-shot or foursomes and singles and anything can happen, so it doesn't really matter what it looks like on paper,” Hammer said. “We've just got to go out there and do everything we can to bring it back.” As for the uncertainty having over both camps because of the tummy bug that’s doing the rounds, he was philosophical.

“You know, it's all been happening so fast that one guy goes down, the next guy goes down,” eh said. “But we're all trying to rally around each other.

“I wouldn't say it's made us any more nervous about the match just because both teams have so many great players and obviously no one wants to get sick. But we'll be just fine. I promise we'll be ready to go tomorrow no matter what the deal is.”