Olivia Mehaffey to turn professional

Irish golf star Olivia Mehaffey is set to make her professional debut later this month.

The 23-year-old bids to end a dazzling amateur career on a high by winning a second NCAA title with her Arizona State University teammates before she joins the pro ranks.

Her debut will be at the Symetra Tour’s Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Orlando at the end of the month

The Down native said: “I am so grateful for all the amazing experiences I have been fortunate to have in my amateur career. Without the support from Golf Ireland, ASU and my family none of it would’ve been possible so I am forever grateful.

"My amateur career has made me proud in many ways and I am happy to have accomplished many things.“

Mehaffey has enjoyed an illustrious amateur career having reached third in the World Amateur Golf Rankings whilst achieving multiple representative honours for Ireland as well as two Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup appearances along with selection to the GB&I Vagliano Trophy team.

Mehaffey is no stranger to major appearances having been in contention at the most recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur which was televised globally, where she finished two shots back She has also competed in three British Opens, two US Opens and one ANA Inspiration.

“I now feel ready to take the next step in my career and I have been looking forward to this day since I was a young girl!“ Olivia intends to play tournaments in both the US and in Europe through sponsor invites until she heads to Q-School in August with the aim of gaining full status on the LPGA Tour.