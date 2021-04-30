Shane Lowry: ‘Do I feel like I can become world number one? I am not sure’

Shane Lowry does not expect his beloved Offaly GAA to try to become a new version of the all-conquering Dublin football team in order to find success and neither does the Open champion want to conduct his golf career in any way but his own.

Speaking as his financial backing of Offaly GAA’s underage structures was announced yesterday, the world number 44 who remains the most recent winner of the Claret Jug following his 2019 Open victory at Portrush admitted his mission in sport is not to be the number one-ranked player in golf but simply the best version of himself.

Lowry, 34, who this year has secured a top-10 finish at The Players Championship and a career-high tie for 21st at the Masters to take his PGA Tour earnings to $1.256 million (€1.035m) so far for 2021, was asked if he aspired to emulate the current All-Ireland champions in a golfing sense.

“No, I don’t have any ambitions to be world number one,” Lowry said from his home in Florida. “Not that I don’t want to be world number one or I’m not working towards it, but I don’t.

“To be honest, I just wake up every day and do what I can do to be as good as I can be. I literally try my best every day. I go out and gave it 100%. I work hard and I do everything I feel I need to do to play at this level.

“Do I feel I can compete with the best in the world? Yes I do. Do I feel like I can become world number one? I am not sure. The standard in world golf is incredible at the minute. If you look at the top 10 in the world at the minute any one of them could be world number one. So no I don’t, really.

“People might criticise me and laugh at me for saying that but I don’t have any ambition to be world number one, I just want to go out every day and be myself and be the best person that I can be, and be Shane Lowry. The best version of me every day is good enough for me so that’s all I want to be I suppose.”

The Clara golfer ended a long stint of competitive play that included both The Players and Masters with a tie for eighth at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina, two weeks ago and will return to tournament golf at next week’s Wells Fargo Championship as he begins his preparations for the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island starting on May 20.

“After Hilton Head I felt jaded. I had a tough week and I felt quite tired and I had played seven out of eight weeks. I feel like my game is in a good place and I am happy with the way things are going. I am excited about the PGA.”