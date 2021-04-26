Golf returns in Ireland: ‘People are going out with a smile on their face under sunny skies’

Nobody knows if the creator is a golf fan, but the odds shortened considerably on Monday as grateful Irish golfers returned to the fairways in blazing sunshine under bright blue skies.

Hardy PGA professionals who were bracing themselves for a torrent of complaints as clubs were forced to limit golf to two balls or two households and even ration the “drug” to just nine holes were pleasantly surprised as the golf-starved club golfers of Ireland accepted even a few holes as manna from heaven.

“I was expecting a few complaints about it being just nine holes, but there wasn’t a peep,” said Black Bush’s head professional Shane O’Grady, aka Leona Maguire’s coach.

“But by god, it was busy. We opened up the three nines, and it’s been wall to wall all day at eight-minute intervals for just nine holes all day up to 8 o’clock tonight with some people coming up for just three holes. In total, we have 424 golfers out today. Amazing.”

BACK ON TRACK: Golfers enjoy an early morning round of golf at Tullamore Golf Club in Co Offaly. Picture: James Crombie

With Irish courses closed for more than 200 days since the initial lockdown in March 2020, Monday’s reopening was eagerly awaited, but while many clubs experienced high volumes of bookings, the demand was less manic than the famous reopening of May last year.

“What we have created is an atmosphere where it is not jam-packed,” said Brian Hurley, general manager of Cork Golf Club.

“I’d say we had about 100 out today either playing one or two loops of the six holes by the clubhouse or a loop of the other 12 holes out the course.

“When we opened last May, we were offering 18 holes and of course, the timesheet filled up quite quickly. But by creating two 12-hole loops, we appear to have taken the heat out of it. When members see visibility when it comes to tee times, they look at it differently. They are not saying, ‘Oh, the timesheet is all booked up. They can see there’s space to play golf.”

Many of Cork Golf Club’s older members opted to play the six holes closer to the clubhouse with the more serious players heading out the course to play the outer 12, which takes them from the second to the 13th.

“I have just played 12 holes of golf on the most magnificent golf course ever, so I am not complaining,” enthused Cork’s lady captain, Susan McKnight.

“We are going out in twos at the moment, and it’s working very well. I played with our lady vice-captain Margaret Bruen, whose husband is Michael Bruen, a son of the great Jimmy Bruen, so she has a name to live up to.

“My last game of golf was before Christmas, but it was nice to see a few familiar faces from a distance on the first tee this morning. Some of our ladies probably haven’t been out for the last four months, so it was great to see them out and about.

“Sadly, there were no golfing miracles on the course, and the lack of practice is showing. The ground is so firm, the ball is travelling a mile. But there wasn’t a pitch mark in sight. Our course superintendent Simon O’Hara, he is fantastic.”

Eamonn O Donnell plays a shot in the sunrise at Dromoland Castle Golf Club, Newmarket On Fergus, Co Clare. Picture: Brian Arthur

It was a similar tale at magnificent Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, where the two championship courses, Mahony’s Point and Killeen, were in full use.

“The atmosphere is very much one of excitement,” reported director of golf, Graham Spring. “People are going out with a smile on their face under sunny blues skies with the courses in excellent condition.

“We have over 340 golfers playing today in two balls, and there are probably another 25 out on the Lackabane, many of them dressed for summer in their shorts and shirt-sleeves. It’s a sight to behold.”

The Killeen golfers included captain Harry O’Neill, who was grinning so widely, his return to golf clearly made up for losing the money to vice-captain Tommy Galvin.

“It was frustrating, having been out on the course looking at the preparations over the last few weeks. But it was a thrill to be out there today,” the captain explained.

“It was great to see all the members out there because it has been a frustrating time for them.

“They have been very supportive and patient over the last number of months, so it was just great to see people playing golf.

“I think we all appreciate everything a bit more on a glorious morning like this morning. You couldn’t ask for better. It’s fantastic. Hopefully, there will be no more backward steps, and it will be progress for golf and the whole of society from now on.”

Kinsale Golf Club was one of many clubs around the country which reopened to members on Monday. Picture: Andy Gibson

Simon Thornton, reigning Irish PGA champion and head professional at Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort, is keeping his fingers crossed for the rapid reopening of the country as he counts down to his appearance in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet in July.

“It’s been great, first-class,” he reported from the Patrick Merrigan gem near Blessington in Co Wicklow. “With the sun shining, there is a real buzz about the place, and we have our new Silverstream food truck on-site from 2-7pm serving pizza slices and gourmet burgers and snacks, so it’s been great.

“We had a bit of frost this morning, so we sent them off the 10th, but everyone has been smiling and happy, all decked out in shorts and tee shirts. The timesheet is full in two balls all day with all the precautions in place.

“It’s just great the members finally get to see the big improvements we’ve made to the course. Al I need now is a chance to hit a few shots myself before Mount Juliet and the Irish Open in July.”