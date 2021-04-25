Here's what to expect as golf courses reopen in Ireland

And we’re back. After an enforced closure longer than any other country in the world, Irish golf courses are reopening on Monday.

Let’s put that in perspective: since the initial lockdown on March 25 last year, golf courses have been closed for 210 days out of the last 397. That equates to 53% of the time.

But wait, it’s worse than that because when we first started playing in May 2020, we were only allowed to play in two-balls… and only if we were members of that club… and only if we lived within 5km. Then it was three-balls and finally four-balls. Finally, there were the local lockdowns (ie Kildare. Laois, and Offaly) which restricted golf play even further.

It was a complicated mess and while golf reopened in Scotland in May 2020 — courses have been open ever since — Irish golfers have been frustrated at every turn.

As much as we can breathe a sigh of relief at golf’s return, we are hardly flocking to the fairways. Golf will initially be restricted to members who live within the county or 20km if you cross a county line. Golfers must also be from a maximum of two households. In other words, golf has re-opened… but not for everyone.

If you are one of the lucky ones who has managed to get his or her name on the timesheet, then have a wonderful time on the golf course and don’t mind the rest of us still unable to play.

But as delighted as you must be as you hit that sweet drive or sink that 30-foot putt, there are still some important things to bear in mind.

1.

Covid-19 restrictions on social distancing are still in place and, to that end, clubhouses remain closed apart from toilet facilities. Pro shops may be open but the services will be limited.

2.

Remember your etiquette. Playing golf should be like riding a bike and while you can enjoy the freedom of not raking a bunker, no such allowances apply to repairing pitchmarks. The excuse of ‘it’s been so long I forgot’ doesn’t cut it. You are members of the club so take pride in it and treat it, fellow golfers, and the greenkeepers, with respect.

3.

Remember your swing. After so many months most of us are going to be rusty. As amusing as it might be to see chunked shots and fresh airs on the first tee, it’s very important that you warm up. Pulling a muscle or straining a tendon is going to lead to a lot of pain… and another long layoff you simply don’t want.

4.

There is much chatter about only being allowed out in two-balls. This is incorrect. The limit is two households so two-balls, three-balls and four-balls are allowed as long as they come from just two households… and as long as your club’s timesheet accommodates such bookings. True, it still makes no sense to have such limitations when individuals from 100 households can enter enclosed spaces to shop for beer and crisps, but let’s just be grateful for what we now have.

5.

Remember Golf Ireland. Our governing body has been getting a bashing from golfers who believe the organisation hasn’t done nearly enough to get our courses open sooner. Scottish courses have been open since May 2020 and Northern Ireland courses opened nearly four weeks ago. Why, people ask, have we been closed so much longer? There are multiple answers but the 81 boys and girls down in the West last August is the highest-profile reason. They put a target on golf’s back… and it’s still there.

6.

Food for thought. It is easy to complain about your annual sub and the course closures. A lot of golfers want some sort of reimbursement (and a lot of golfers are getting it in one form or another) but just remember how much it costs to keep a golf course in top shape. It’s not as if the greenkeepers stopped working and you’re returning to courses in pristine condition so you know your money is well spent.

7.

More food for thought. With clubhouse bars and restaurants closed, golf clubs still see it as their responsibility to offer members food and drink. Howth, Powerscourt, and Tulfarris golf clubs have brought in food trucks, St Margaret’s has a takeaway BBQ, and Carton House has a food hatch connected to their clubhouse. Halfway houses at clubs such as Mount Juliet and Palmerstown House will also have food available.

Others without halfway houses, like Castlewarden, have a set-up before the 10th tee where members can get freshly made sandwiches and hot food, while Castle Golf Club is giving free breakfast baps in the morning and free burgers in the afternoon for everyone playing during this first week back. Expect other clubs to provide variations of these services.

8.

Greenkeepers deserve your utmost respect. They have been working hard to ensure the golf course is perfectly presented for your return. Don’t disrespect that work. Replace divots, repair pitchmarks, and do not vent your inevitable frustrations on the golf course. Please also refer to number 2 above.

9.

Finally, remember this — if we behave like the 81 in Clifden (as non-golf related as that might have been), we risk seeing golf courses being closed again. Follow the rules, behave appropriately, enjoy your freedom and the fresh air, and have fun.