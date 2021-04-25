Here's what to expect as golf courses reopen in Ireland

Covid-19 restrictions on social distancing are still in place and, to that end, clubhouses remain closed apart from toilet facilities. Pro shops may be open but the services will be limited.
Remember your etiquette. Playing golf should be like riding a bike and while you can enjoy the freedom of not raking a bunker, no such allowances apply to repairing pitchmarks. The excuse of ‘it’s been so long I forgot’ doesn’t cut it. You are members of the club so take pride in it and treat it, fellow golfers, and the greenkeepers, with respect.
Remember your swing. After so many months most of us are going to be rusty. As amusing as it might be to see chunked shots and fresh airs on the first tee, it’s very important that you warm up. Pulling a muscle or straining a tendon is going to lead to a lot of pain… and another long layoff you simply don’t want.
There is much chatter about only being allowed out in two-balls. This is incorrect. The limit is two households so two-balls, three-balls and four-balls are allowed as long as they come from just two households… and as long as your club’s timesheet accommodates such bookings. True, it still makes no sense to have such limitations when individuals from 100 households can enter enclosed spaces to shop for beer and crisps, but let’s just be grateful for what we now have.
Remember Golf Ireland. Our governing body has been getting a bashing from golfers who believe the organisation hasn’t done nearly enough to get our courses open sooner. Scottish courses have been open since May 2020 and Northern Ireland courses opened nearly four weeks ago. Why, people ask, have we been closed so much longer? There are multiple answers but the 81 boys and girls down in the West last August is the highest-profile reason. They put a target on golf’s back… and it’s still there.
Food for thought. It is easy to complain about your annual sub and the course closures. A lot of golfers want some sort of reimbursement (and a lot of golfers are getting it in one form or another) but just remember how much it costs to keep a golf course in top shape. It’s not as if the greenkeepers stopped working and you’re returning to courses in pristine condition so you know your money is well spent.
More food for thought. With clubhouse bars and restaurants closed, golf clubs still see it as their responsibility to offer members food and drink. Howth, Powerscourt, and Tulfarris golf clubs have brought in food trucks, St Margaret’s has a takeaway BBQ, and Carton House has a food hatch connected to their clubhouse. Halfway houses at clubs such as Mount Juliet and Palmerstown House will also have food available.
Others without halfway houses, like Castlewarden, have a set-up before the 10th tee where members can get freshly made sandwiches and hot food, while Castle Golf Club is giving free breakfast baps in the morning and free burgers in the afternoon for everyone playing during this first week back. Expect other clubs to provide variations of these services.
Greenkeepers deserve your utmost respect. They have been working hard to ensure the golf course is perfectly presented for your return. Don’t disrespect that work. Replace divots, repair pitchmarks, and do not vent your inevitable frustrations on the golf course. Please also refer to number 2 above.
Finally, remember this — if we behave like the 81 in Clifden (as non-golf related as that might have been), we risk seeing golf courses being closed again. Follow the rules, behave appropriately, enjoy your freedom and the fresh air, and have fun.