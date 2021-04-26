Rolling hills and epic views: The holes displaying the best of golf across Ireland

Clinging to the cliffs, from tee to green, the hole works its way over lush fairway out towards the famous black and white striped lighthouse. The green lies below, in its shadow, threatening to slip off the cliffs and into the sea hundreds of feet below. From the fairway, it looks like a tiny target and while it is one of Ireland’s most beautiful hole, it is terrifying in anything more than a gentle breeze.
From the high tee box, you get to choose how much of the river to take on as this 390 metre par-4 doglegs left and around it. Given that the same river fronts the green, you’ll want to be as ambitious as possible to shorten your approach. The final flourish is a rocky outcrop looming behind the green.
It plays towards the sea below and down around a dune, doglegging left like there’s no tomorrow. You can drive too far, through the dogleg and onto the beach, so a solid but cautious drive is required from the high tee.
If you hit a draw, use it as the fairway slopes and shape will work to your advantage. Your approach shot can be through the air or lower, along the ground, but the new green will still confound you. You get a fabulous look back over the hole and along the coast from the 18th tee.
Things are compounded by an old tree standing defiantly and alone in the middle of the fairway, at the elbow.
Stay left of it and you leave a long approach to a green pinched by bunkers at the front; go right of it and you risk encountering the woods… from where par is impossible.
This is the start of Portarlington’s best stretch of holes.
For those with big shots and the bravery to be bold, you can cross the river on your second shot, laying up short of the green. The rest of us play ‘safe’ and cross the wide river on our third shot. Which tee you choose will make all the difference.
The hole is a dogleg cutting hard right around an enormous dune which hides the green. Don’t be surprised to see someone ahead of you standing atop that dune, searching fruitlessly for their ball. The high tee box is on the same level as the green, which only comes into view when you round the dune.
You don’t need a big tee shot to find the best position — 200 yards is as much as you need — and from the fairway floor there are two big ledges up to the green. Fly it on or use the banks for bump and run artistry.
The green lies nestled in more trees and you have ample time to think about your next shot as you walk over a long bridge to reach the other side. One of many lovely holes at this Christy O’Connor designed course.
When you walk over them, it feels like an angry sea. You are faced with a blind drive over a crest and, potentially a blind approach depending on where your ball stops on these tumbling slopes. The fairway bends sharp left and downhill towards the distant green.