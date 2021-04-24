Higgo hits the heights to lead on Gran Canaria

Scotland's Connor Syme followed up the lowest round of his professional career by matching the second best as he put himself in a strong position to win a first European Tour title at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open.

The 25-year-old equalled the course record with a 61 on day two and took just one more blow in round three to move to 16 under and sit two shots behind leader Garrick Higgo.

Syme won on the Challenge Tour in 2019 but has yet to taste victory on a top-tier circuit and was delighted to be in the mix after a disappointing opening 71.

"I've been playing very well, to be honest, of late and it was a bit of a surprise to start so slowly in the first round," he told Sky Sports Golf.

"I didn't feel like I did too much different the next day when I shot such a good score. It was very, very low obviously and it's just amazing to back it up with another very low one, I'm very happy.

"It's obviously a good position and gives me a chance going into tomorrow."

The former Walker Cup player made a slow start on a low-scoring course in round three as he turned in 32 with birdies on the second and fourth but better was to come.

He holed his second for an eagle at the 10th and followed that with a hat-trick of birdies before responding to a bogey on the 15th with a chip-in gain on the next.

A seventh birdie of the day on the par-five last then had him alongside Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Austrian Matthias Schwab but they will all have to catch Higgo.

The South African made three birdies and an eagle in his opening four holes to fly up the leaderboard and picked up another shot on the 10th before giving it straight back. Further birdies on the 14th and 18th then left him at 18 under after a 63.

England's Sam Horsfield was at 15 under, a shot clear of Welsh pair Jamie Donaldson and Rhys Enoch.

Ireland's Niall Kearney continued to progress up the leaderboard with a fine six under par 64 to sit at 12 under overall.

Wu Ashun made yet more history in a week that is proving full of milestones on day three of the 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open.

Wu Ashun's 61 was the lowest round ever recorded by a Chinese player on the European Tour.

When he birdied the 17th, he knew a three on the par five 18th - where there had been eight eagles this week already - would make him the second player ever after Oliver Fisher to record a 59 on the European Tour.

He had to make do with a par after his tee shot forced him to lay up, but the 35-year-old was delighted with his day's work at Meloneras Golf.

"I didn’t exactly feel big pressure but the last hole is a good chance to make a birdie," he said. "I just missed it. I didn’t make a birdie on the 18th on the first or second day either."