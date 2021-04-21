Leona Maguire backs up best-ever finish with impressive outing

On the back of her best-ever finish in the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire continued her good form in the Hugel Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club, kicking off with a two-under-par round of 69.

Cavan's Maguire, 26, hit six birdies but also had a double-bogey and two bogeys in an eventful opening round which sees her sit in the top 20.