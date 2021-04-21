Leona Maguire backs up best-ever finish with impressive outing

Leona Maguire has continued her good form in the States

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 22:23

On the back of her best-ever finish in the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire continued her good form in the Hugel Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club, kicking off with a two-under-par round of 69.

Cavan's Maguire, 26, hit six birdies but also had a double-bogey and two bogeys in an eventful opening round which sees her sit in the top 20.

Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn claimed the clubhouse lead with a stunning 65 with Americans Nelly Korda and Austin Ernst one shot back.

Finishing in a tie for second last week earned the Slieve Russell talent just over €105,000 - and shot her into the top-10 on the season’s order of merit.

That career-best LPGA Tour event outing also saw her enter the top 100 of the world rankings.

