Leona Maguire backs up best-ever finish with impressive outing

On the back of her best-ever finish in the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire continued her good form in the Hugel Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club, kicking off with a two-under-par round of 69.
Cavan's Maguire, 26, hit six birdies but also had a double-bogey and two bogeys in an eventful opening round which sees her sit in the top 20.
Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn claimed the clubhouse lead with a stunning 65 with Americans Nelly Korda and Austin Ernst one shot back.
Finishing in a tie for second last week earned the Slieve Russell talent just over €105,000 - and shot her into the top-10 on the season’s order of merit.
That career-best LPGA Tour event outing also saw her enter the top 100 of the world rankings.