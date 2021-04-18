Ireland's Leona Maguire eagles 17 to seal best LPGA finish and over €105,000

Leona Maguire banked just over €105,000 as a final round 67 delivered a joint-second placed finish at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii. The 26-year-old Cavan girl is now eyeing a spot on the European Solheim Cup team after her highest fijish at an LPGA event.

The Slieve Russell talent picked up three birdies on the front nine, another on the par-5 14th before an eagle on 17 propelled her to -21, and a tie for second behind runaway winner Lydia Ko.

Four rounds in the sixties move Maguire into the top-10 in the Race to CME Globe and she admitted afterwards that he knew this form was there.

“I’ve been calling home and calling my coach and saying, it’s close, it’s close. So it really is close now,” Maguire said. “I played really nice this week. Drove the ball really well. Today was probably the best all week today. Irons were solid all week, and I putted nicely - not the best ever but nicely.

“So everything is trending very nicely in the right direction. I knew Lydia was going to go low today and I was going to have to do something very special to try and catch her. I'm proud of the way I finished strong.”

Revealing she's changed her irons this term, she added: "That's helped a huge amount and has given me a lot more chances, picking up a little extra yardage, which is helping too on some holes going in with shorter irons into those front pins, especially."

She said: "I got off to a nice start again, three under through 6 and, trying to get as many birdies as I can. I kept giving myself a lot of chances 9, 10, 11; just didn’t get those putts to drop. But I just played really solid all day and hit my irons nicely."

She described the approach tha set up the eagle on 17 as "probably the best shot of a week which has been my best on the LPGA so far."

Felloew Irish woman Stephanie Meadow signed for a final round two-under par 70 for a share of 57th at eight-under par.