Ireland's Leona Maguire eagles 17 to seal best LPGA finish and over €105,000

'I’ve been calling home and calling my coach and saying, it’s close, it’s close. So it really is close now'
Ireland's Leona Maguire eagles 17 to seal best LPGA finish and over €105,000

SUPER Sunday: Ireland's Leona Maguire watches her opening drive of the final round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii. 

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 11:47
Tony Leen

Leona Maguire banked just over €105,000 as a final round 67 delivered a joint-second placed finish at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii. The  26-year-old Cavan girl is now eyeing a spot on the European Solheim Cup team after her highest fijish at an LPGA event.

The Slieve Russell talent picked up three birdies on the front nine, another on the par-5 14th before an eagle on 17 propelled her to -21, and a tie for second behind runaway winner Lydia Ko.

Four rounds in the sixties move Maguire into the top-10 in the Race to CME Globe and she admitted afterwards that he knew this form was there. 

“I’ve been calling home and calling my coach and saying, it’s close, it’s close. So it really is close now,” Maguire said. “I played really nice this week. Drove the ball really well. Today was probably the best all week today. Irons were solid all week, and I putted nicely - not the best ever but nicely.

“So everything is trending very nicely in the right direction. I knew Lydia was going to go low today and I was going to have to do something very special to try and catch her. I'm proud of the way I finished strong.” 

Revealing she's changed her irons this term, she added: "That's helped a huge amount and has given me a lot more chances, picking up a little extra yardage, which is helping too on some holes going in with shorter irons into those front pins, especially."

She said: "I got off to a nice start again,  three under through 6 and, trying to get as many birdies as I can. I kept giving myself a lot of chances 9, 10, 11; just didn’t get those putts to drop. But I just played really solid all day and hit my irons nicely."

She described the approach tha set up the eagle on 17 as "probably the best shot of a week which has been my best on the LPGA so far."

Felloew Irish woman Stephanie Meadow signed for a final round two-under par 70 for a share of 57th at eight-under par.

More in this section

Shane Lowry shoots sparkling 65 at RBC Heritage Shane Lowry shoots sparkling 65 at RBC Heritage
Sörenstam and Stenson to host innovative mixed tournament Sörenstam and Stenson to host innovative mixed tournament
Nick Faldo Visits Bartragh Island A lost links: The love affair between Nick Faldo and Bartragh Island has fizzled out
Ireland's Leona Maguire eagles 17 to seal best LPGA finish and over €105,000

Lowry drifts back into the pack at Hilton Head

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up