Shane Lowry shoots sparkling 65 at RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry moved into contention at the RBC Heritage after an excellent second-round 65 that included an eagle and five birdies.

The Clara player had come into day two on the PGA Tour stop in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on one under.

An eagle on the second gave Lowry the start he wanted, but he then bogeyed the third. Birdies on four, five, seven, and nine left him on five under for the day after the first nine.

Another birdie on 12 meant he signed for a six-under 65 to lie nine shots behind former Open champion Stewart Cink, who kept up his blistering pace from the first round to sit on 16 under par after backing up his opening 63 with another brilliant round of 63.

Meanwhile, former world No 1 Martin Kaymer fired a second-round 70 to stay within one shot of the lead as he looks for a first win in seven years at the Austrian Open.

The German was top of the global rankings this time 10 years ago, eight months after claiming a first major at the US PGA Championship.

The putt to ensure Europe retained the Ryder Cup at the Miracle of Medinah in 2012 and a second major triumph at the US Open in 2014 followed, but Kaymer has been absent from the winners’ circle since the eight-shot Pinehurst win.

He said coming into this week in Atzenbrugg that he felt ready to win again on the European Tour and a second-round 70 left him at six under after 36 holes, one shot behind Spanish leader Alejandro Canizares.

Canizares joined Kaymer in shooting a 70, a score also matched by American John Catlin, who shared second.

Kaymer had a good chance to join the lead on the par-three 18th but could not hole from inside 10ft, having to settle for five birdies and three bogeys.

“I would rather lead the tournament but I think it was a decent start to the golf tournament, I would say,” he told europeantour.com.

“Today I missed a few opportunities and a couple of silly mistakes unfortunately happened, so I can build on my solid play and hopefully I can avoid a couple of mistakes over the weekend.”

Canizares dropped three shots in his opening two holes but recovered with seven birdies, while Catlin made four gains with two dropped shots.

Paul Dunne and Cormac Sharvin will both play at the weekend, making the cut on level par and one over respectively.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire was in 10th place and Stephanie Meadow in 20th, on nine and seven under respectively, heading into Friday night’s third round of the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.