Sörenstam and Stenson to host innovative mixed tournament

Swedish golfing legend Annika Sörenstam will compete on home soil for the first time in 13 years at an innovative mixed tournament co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour.

Sörenstam will co host the event with Henrik Stenson at Vallda Golf & Country Club in Gothenburg (June 10-13).

During her 16-year Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam amassed 89 victories worldwide, including ten Major Championships before retiring in 2008 to start a family.

The 50-year-old was initially announced as a non-playing host alongside Stenson for the inaugural edition of the event -

the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika - scheduled to take place at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm in 2020, however it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After 13 years away from professional golf, Sörenstam made the cut in February this year at her first competitive outing at the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida and will now return to action in Sweden this June following her last appearance on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm.

The eight-time Solheim Cup player’s decision to join the field of 78 men and 78 women brings a new level of excitement to the innovative mixed tournament co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour.

With a prize fund of €1,000,000 for the entire field and Official World Ranking points on offer for both Tours, plus Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup points for European Tour members, and Race to Costa del Sol and Solheim Cup points for the Ladies European Tour, fans can register their interest to watch two of Sweden’s greatest golfers in action here.

“I’m excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years,” said Sörenstam. “Since retiring in 2008 I have dedicated a lot of my time to the ANNIKA Foundation, which hosts seven global events for junior girls each year including the ANNIKA Invitational Europe which will be at Isaberg Golf Club in Sweden following this year’s tournament, so I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to actually play in this historic event bringing women and men together in a combined professional tournament.

“It is another way to bring our game to the younger generation in Sweden and for those watching around the world, showcasing that golf is truly a game for everyone.”

Stenson, an 11-time European Tour winner, added: “I’m delighted that Annika, one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen, will be teeing it up at Vallda this June.

“It’s going to be a great week and I’m sure a real thrill for all of the players in the field to have someone of Annika’s stature playing in the tournament. I can’t wait to see the dynamics of having both men and women going head-to-head for the same trophy and putting it all on the line come Sunday afternoon.

“Our hope is that through the Scandinavian Mixed, and many other golf tournaments, Annika and myself can help inspire the next generation of golfers in Sweden and around the world. The Henrik Stenson Foundation is committed to helping children with a dream by providing the initial spark to start them on their mission in life, with our initial focus on Paragolf and junior golf, delivering international events and scholarships highlighting the inclusive nature of our game."