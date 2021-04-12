'I've been dreaming about it for 20 years': Matsuyama savours Masters win

With a weighty exhale of a man who carried the expectations of an anxious nation as a six-shot lead whittled away to one, Hideki Matsuyama lifted his ball from the hole and waved to the world as Japan’s first Masters champion.

After surviving a back-nine rally by Xander Schauffele, Matsuyama only needed bogey on the last hole at Augusta National Golf Club to win.

He hit a bunker shot to 5 feet and two-putted from there to finish 10-under 284 – one shot ahead of Masters rookie Will Zalatoris and three clear of Schauffele and Jordan Spieth tied third at 7-under.

Matsuyama becomes the first male golfer from Japan to win a major and the first Asian to don the green jacket.

“I can't say I'm the greatest (from Japan), however, I'm the first to win a major,” the 29-year-old Matsuyama said. “And if that's the bar, then I've set it.”

Despite an overnight four-stroke lead that grew to six after 11 holes, it did not come easy for Matsuyama.

Standing in the middle of the 15th fairway with a four-shot lead over Schauffele, who had made three consecutive birdies to narrow what had been a six-shot gap, Matsuyama went for the par-five green and flushed his 4-iron from 227 yards over the back and it skipped into the pond on the 16th hole. From there he carefully made a bogey.

Schauffele, who recovered from a horrid 3-over start on the first five holes Sunday, came an inch from holing his long bunker shot on 15 and cut the margin to a skinny two strokes heading to the often pivotal par-3 16th.

Hideki Matsuyama reacts after winning the 2021 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

“With Xander having the momentum, it was a four-stroke lead and I felt I needed to birdie 15 because I knew Xander would definitely be birdieing or maybe even eagling,” Matsuyama said.

“But it didn't happen. And so I stood on the 16th tee with a two-stroke lead.”

Then it all fell apart for Schauffele, who took an aggressive line at the flag with his 8-iron that got held up in the wind and rolled down the bank into the pond.

He made more of a mess of it from there, marking his first triple bogey in more than 1,000 career major championship holes.

“I was in full chase mode, so I have no regrets from that aspect,” Schauffele said of his aggressive attempt to make an ace and put pressure on the leader.

Matsuyame made a bogey himself on 16 and now needed to finish the last two holes unscathed to hang onto a two-shot lead over Zalatoris in the clubhouse at 9-under after a strong par save on 18.

After a smooth par on 17, he safely striped his drive down the center of the narrow shoot into the 18th fairway.

Matsuyama, who had not won a tournament since 2017, said his nerves never stopped until after the last putt fell.

“I felt really good going to the first tee, until I stood on the first tee, and then it hit me that I'm in the last group of the Masters Tournament and I'm the leader by four strokes. And then I was really nervous,” he said.

“But I caught myself, and the plan today was just go out and do my best for 18 holes. And so that was my thought throughout day, just keep doing my best. Do my best.”

Dustin Johnson helps Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, put on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Zalatoris made an early charge to put the heat on Matsuyama, cutting lead to just one after two holes.

By the time Matsuyama made the turn with consecutive birdies at 8 and 9, however, he had built his lead back to five shots.

Zalatoris made late birdies on 15 and 17 and drained a long par save on 18 to post 9-under.

“Yeah, absolute dream,” Zalatoris said. “To be in a situation – I've been dreaming about it for 20 years – I thought I did a really good job this week of just enjoying the moment, but not letting it get to me. … So it was an absolute treat, and obviously to come up one short and be disappointed is motivating but obviously very exciting.”

But this was Matsuyama’s moment and the culmination of a week that had already seen Augusta National crown 17-year-old Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion.

Twelve years ago, former Augusta National chairman Billy Payne took his green jacket off property to Asia on a mission to “create heroes” with the implementation of what was originally called the Asian Amateur Championship.

He believed the lure of that jacket would inspire a new generation of champions from a continent that as yet had never won one.

“One of these kids will show up at Augusta during the Masters and three or four years from now one of them is going to make the cut,” Payne said.

“Then hopefully through time it will end up in the desired result.”

It only took two years before that kid showed up to make the cut and win low amateur. And 10 years later, Matusyama completed that desired journey and will take the green jacket home to Japan.

“It's thrilling to think that there are a lot of youngsters in Japan watching today and hopefully in five, 10 years, when they get a little older, some of them will be competing on the world stage,” Matsuyama said.

“But I still have a lot of years left, so they are going to have to compete against me still. But I'm happy for them because hopefully they will be able to follow in my footsteps.”

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Japan’s long history at the Masters goes back before World War II, when Toichiro “Torchy” Toda and Seisui “Chick” Chin were two of only four international players in the field in 1936.

When wildly popular Hall of Famer Masashi “Jumbo” Osaki played his first Masters in 1972, a group of Japanese fans bought walk-up practice-round tickets and slept in trees between holes 5 & 6 until their smoke wafting from their illicit campsite was discovered early Saturday morning.

Japan’s previous best finished at Augusta was fourth place by Shingo Katayama (2009) and Toshi Izawa (2001).

Now Matsuyama is a national hero who six-time major winner Nick Faldo suggested during the broadcast might be given the honor or lighting the Olympic flame when the Games are held in Tokyo this summer.

“It would be quite an honor,” said Matsuyama, who looks forward to representing Japan on home soil at Kasumigaseki Country Club and taking the green jacket home with him.

“I can't imagine what it's going to be like, but what a thrill and honor it will be for me to take the green jacket back to Japan,” he said.

“And I'm really looking forward to it.”