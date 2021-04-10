Olazabal happy to be mixing with the Masters weekend crowd

Letter from Augusta

Jose Maria Olazabal has always worn his emotions on his sleeves. Those sleeves carried him someplace he hasn’t been in six years anywhere in the world or seven years at Augusta – the weekend.

Wearing navy and white – the colors of Seve Ballesteros – on what would have been his dear friend’s birthday on Friday, the 55-year-old Olazabal made his first cut since 2015 and first Masters cut since 2014. It was his first competitive golf since playing in the Masters last November.

“I know that making the cut is not such an extraordinary thing, but I want to dedicate this accomplishment to (Seve) and all those people who have left us over the last year,” the twice Masters champion said, mentioning his long-time manager Sergio Gomez who passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020.

“I think Seve would be happy. I miss not having him here for a big hug. I’m a little emotional. I have to say wholeheartedly that making the cut has been a primary goal in recent years. When you see the years going by and you don't get it, it gets tough.” With a laugh he added, “It's like winning the event.”

His phone blew up with messages from friends: “I think they were all in a state of shock, I have to say, most of them. Nobody expected it, and that is why I got so many messages.”

On a firm and fast course similar to the one Olazabal won his second green jacket on in 1999, he followed his opening 75 with a 1-under 71 on Friday make the cut. It tied his best score at Augusta since 2006, when he fired a final-round 66 to tie for third.

“I have to say that I enjoyed the two days,” he said. “Well, obviously, because I hit the ball better, but because of the conditions on the golf course. It's lovely to see Augusta played like we have the last two days, fast and firm. It reminds me a lot of the late '80s and '90s.

“At least when the golf course is playing fast, I'm not hitting 5 woods and 7 woods all day long to the greens. It's true that I still hit long irons, and some of the greens for me, it's very difficult to hit them because of the clubs and hitting onto them.

“The weather also was warm, a bit humid. It's been really special these last two days for me. I haven't made the cut in for how many years, and I'm giving myself a chance at least to make it. I make the cut and play the weekend, that's going to be great for me.”

Playing with 2018 champion Patrick Reed on Saturday, Olazabal was keeping pace with the top-10 player 25 years his junior through 14 holes – sitting 1-under for the day and 1-over overall. But he spun his wedge off the 15 th green into the pond and made double, “I was doing okay. I was really happy with my round. I was playing steady, didn't put myself in too much trouble,” he said. “Then I took a risk on 15. I had a tight club, but it was the only one that could stop the ball on that area of the green. I hit it good, I have to say, and it was just a matter of 2, 3 feet. As a matter of fact, I played the next one from the same spot, and it was a perfect distance. So nothing wrong with that shot, but that's Augusta for you. Three feet here or there can make a big difference.”

He followed with consecutive bogeys at 16 and 17 to shoot another 75 and fall to 52 nd of the 54 players to make the cut.

“I have to say that I was quite pleased until that hiccup of three holes,” he said.