Play suspended at the Masters due to weather

Play has been suspended at the Masters due to an approaching thunderstorm.

Justin Rose remains one-shot clear after six holes of his third round at Augusta National before officials sounded the klaxons. Shane Lowry sits on one under and was on the 15th when the players were called in - the Offaly man was six shots behind Rose and in a tie for 15th.

Rich Beem, who is an analyst with Sky Sports in Augusta said: "If this delay is much more than an hour then they will be fighting daylight to finish. They might have to come back out tomorrow morning to finish the third round off. But hopefully, this will be a quick-moving storm. If the wind is any indication it shouldn't be very long at all."

Officials hope to resume play at 10.15pm Irish time.

Earlier three-time champion Phil Mickelson praised the set-up of Augusta National as "perfectly done" after carding a third round of 69 in the 85th Masters.

Mickelson made four birdies and a solitary bogey to move up the leaderboard after making the cut on the mark of three over par.

"In my opinion it's set up perfect to identify the best player and the guys that are striking it well are up on the leaderboard, the guys that are putting it well," the 50-year-old left-hander said.

"And I think it's very fair because we're making divots, the balls are stopping. It's not like the '90s where we weren't, but you (still) have to have quality shots. You've got to hit angles into the pins. You've got to be smart.

"I think it's perfectly done, and it punishes you, like it did me the first couple of days, when you make mistakes or don't put it in the right spot or hit poor chips.

"I love seeing it like this because you can score low, but you also need to respect it."

Speaking about his round, Mickelson added: "This was the first time in a long time where I just kept saving shots and putting it in the right spot. I didn't really strike it as well as I did the first few days, but I scored. I put it in the right spot. I got up and down a lot, and it felt good to shoot a number at least. It wasn't the easiest, but it felt good to shoot a number."