'I’ve always wanted to play Augusta like this': Shane Lowry in top-10 as Justin Rose charges into US Masters lead

In 15 previous starts at Augusta National, Justin Rose bas built a reputation as a fast starter, consistent contender, frequent leader but never a winner.

The 40-year-old Englishman is fashioning a promising bid to change that last part, shooting a career-best 65 to open a four-shot lead in the 85th Masters Tournament – second only to eventual winner Craig Wood’s five-stroke jump in 1941.

Rose was scuffling along at 2-over through seven holes before a fortunate bounce on the par-5 eighth ignited a stunning stretch of eagle-birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie from holes 8-17 – a 10-hole stretch of 9-under par in the late afternoon playing with Offaly’s Shane Lowry and Matt Kuchar.

“The start was slow but a little bit of experience kicks in knowing that this was a tough day out there and I knew if I could keep it around even par for the day it’s a decent day’s work,” he said.

“Then I just got on a great run and was just trying to stay out of my own way and just try to get it to the clubhouse and keep doing what I was doing.

“If you had said to me walking up the eighth hole, I'd have said no chance (65), this course is playing a little too tricky for that. But it's incredible. It's a good reminder that you just never know what can happen out there, just to stick with it on the golf course.”

Rose has a curious Masters record. He’s the only player to have at least a share of the lead after 18, 36, 54, and 72 holes but never won a green jacket. He lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in 2017.

Rose was the first-round leader three consecutive starts (2004 and 2007-08) with opening rounds 67, 69, and 68. His opening 65 – two shots better than he’s ever shot in 59 career Masters rounds – on a day when only two other players managed to shoot 69 was magnificent. It was nearly 10 shots better than the field average of 74.5.

“I didn’t know where my game was coming into this week, to be honest with you,” said Rose, who took a month off after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with back spasms.

“I could’ve played the last two tournaments but I’ve really been trying to prepare hard for this Masters.”

Lowry, playing with Rose, overcame a couple of mistakes that led to penalties and birdied the last to shoot a 1-under 71 and sit tied for eighth as one of only 12 players to break par on a crusty Augusta course. The crowd at 1-under includes Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton.

“I was surprised when I came in and seen I was lying tied eight, because I’d come with Rosie and seen what he was doing,” Lowry said.

“I even said to him inside he didn’t do anything outrageous. He didn’t hole many long putts or chip in. It was a joy to watch that round of golf.”

Lowry made the turn at 2-under, a shot ahead of Rose to that point, before pulling his drive on the downhill 10th hole into an unplayable lie in the bushes.

On the par-5 15th hole, Lowry’s second shot went over the back of the green. His chip from there looked almost ready to stop about six feet below the hole for a birdie putt but kept slowly rolling until it caught the downslope and sped another 40 feet into the pond. His next pitch from the same place stopped next to the hole and he made bogey.

“I played good and had a couple of bad errors at 10 and 15 that were a bit silly,” Lowry said.

“But I was kind of myself how I hung on. The golf course, oh my God, it was great. I’d never seen it like that and I’ve always wanted to play Augusta like this, firm and fast in the Masters and putts getting away from you… It’s now very enjoyable when you’re doing it but when you look back at it it’s pretty cool.”

Lowry bounced back with birdies at 16 and 18 to finish in the red, but he continued a trend from his high finish at the Players Championship by struggling to score on Augusta’s par-5s, playing the set of them in 1-over on Thursday.

“Justin took care of the holes he should take care of and I’m disappointed in myself because I played the par-5s 1-over and still shot 1-under,” Lowry said. “I need to play them better the rest of this week if I want to have a chance to do something special this weekend.”

Despite much tougher conditions than players faced five months ago in November, plenty of contenders with all manner of pedigree managed to navigate the firm and fast test with minimal damage. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and American Brian Harman stand second behind Rose at 3-under 69.

“It's my 10th year, but I've never seen the greens so firm and fast,” said Matsuyama. “So it was like a new course for me playing today, and I was fortunate to get it around well. It was very important to hit your second shot on the proper side of the pin, and I was able to do that. I felt very good about my round today.”

Rory McIlroy, however, continued his recent troubles resulting in a 4-over 76 – leaving him tied 60th in the 88-man field and needing another second-round rally to make the cut.

“It doesn't feel any different than it's felt the last few weeks,” he said. “It's just me trying to work through things, and even if it's a major or not, it's a golf tournament and you approach it the same and you just try to go out there and play the best round that you can.”

In November, McIlroy shot 75 in the easiest first round in Masters history but battled back to play the final 54 holes in 14-under to finish T5.

Despite facing much tougher course conditions than November when Dustin Johnson set the course record winning score at 20-under, the players had no complaints with the challenges – which aren’t likely to get easier as the forecast for the weekend has improved regarding precipitation. Balls were no longer plugging into a soft course as they did five months ago, and the resulting bounces and rollouts demanded precision and patience.

“This is the way it should be or is usually the case in April,” said two-time champion Bernhard Langer, who managed to shot 74 despite being 63 years old. ”It's a better time of the year because the overseed has had plenty of time to take root, and the course is magnificent.”

Former US Open and Players champion Webb Simpson was among the early finishers at 2-under 70 along with 2018 champion Patrick Reed, PGA Tour rookie Will Zalatoris, and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout making only his second Masters start.

“Guys are going to shoot themselves out of the golf tournament on day one,” said Simpson when he finished before Rose went on his run. “I knew it would be tough today. I didn't know we'd be dealing with gusty winds like we were. I don't think we'll see guys kind of run away with it today at all.”

Dustin Johnson seemed poised to extend his record streak of consecutive rounds under par to 12 when he made it through Amen Corner at 1-under par. But he made a hash of the par-3 16th for bogey and a closing double bogey at 18 to shoot 2-over.

Brooks Koepka arrived at Augusta to play despite recent knee surgery that threatened to sideline him. He rallied after making four bogeys in the first five holes on the back nine to make a pair of birdies at 15 and 16 to shoot 74.

World no. 3 Jon Rahm of Spain, who didn’t arrive to Augusta until Wednesday after the birth of his first child, shot even-par 70 along with Xander Schauffele. World no. 2 Justin Thomas was part of a large crowd at 1-over 73 that includes Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland, and Collin Morikawa.

McIlroy was not alone in struggling with conditions Thursday. Past winner Sergio Garcia also shot 76 along with Louis Oosthuizen and in-form Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Billy Horschel. Recently surging Lee Westwood shot 78 and Patrick Cantlay 79.