Paul McGinley: Golf's new 'Big Three' to shine at Augusta

Golf’s original ‘Big Three’ won 13 Masters between them but Paul McGinley has his eye on another big three this year as Arnold Palmer looks down on honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth are the Dubliner’s top picks this week and he’s just praying the rain stays away and we get a firm and fast Masters.

“You’ve got to go for the usual suspects,” McGinley said. “And I think that Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jordan Spieth are the three that stand out for me at this moment in time. They are the three that have the best chance of winning. And then you look behind them to somebody like Dustin Johnson.”

Champion in 2015 and runner-up in 2014 and 2016, Spieth broke his four-year drought in the Texas Open on Sunday and McGinley views that as a big positive ahead of another Masters tilt.

“Jordan has had a huge injection and boost of confidence from winning in this home state last week and winning so impressively,” he said.

Thomas impressed McGinley with his victory in The Players but Sky Sports’ man on the ground is even more enamoured of DeChambeau, who expects to add multiple major wins to his CV in the coming years.

“I think he has something special,” McGinley said. “I see his desire, I see a passion, I see an obsession with him that the really really greats have had in any sport. And I certainly see it very clearly and him.

“I am huge on where he is at and I am hoping to see him come through with several major wins in the next few years. I am expecting it.”